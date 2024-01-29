Pentagon Releases Identities of the Three Soldiers Killed by Iranian Proxies in Jordan

The Department of Defense has released the identities of the three service members killed in an Iran-backed drone attack on American troops at an outpost in Jordan on January 28.

The three heroes who gave their last full measure of devotion were:

Sergeant William Jerome Rivers, 46, of Carrollton, Georgia

Specialist Kennedy Ladon Sanders, 24, of Waycross, Georgia

Specialist Breonna Alexsondria Moffett, 23, of Savannah, Georgia

The Pentagon said all were members of the 718th Engineer Company, a U.S. Army reserve unit based out of Fort Moore, Georgia, deployed to Jordan as part of Operation Inherent Resolve.

When asked on Monday, the White House couldn't say whether President Biden had any plans to attend the dignified transfer at Dover Air Force Base when the three fallen service members return to the United States, nor if the commander-in-chief would call the families of those who were killed.

As Katie reported following the attack on Sunday:

Three United States service members, all members of the U.S. Army, were killed Saturday in an Iranian drone attack in Jordan near the border with Syria. Two dozen others were seriously injured. "Today, America’s heart is heavy. Last night, three U.S. service members were killed—and many wounded—during an unmanned aerial drone attack on our forces stationed in northeast Jordan near the Syria border. While we are still gathering the facts of this attack, we know it was carried out by radical Iran-backed militant groups operating in Syria and Iraq," President Biden released in a statement Sunday morning. [...] For months Iran has launched attacks on U.S. troops in the region through its proxy forces. The Biden administration has issued limited strikes on Iranian backed Houthi terrorists in Yemen, insisting their strategy would work to deescalate the situation.

This is a developing story and may be updated.