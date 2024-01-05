Biden Slammed for Pushing 'Energy Colonialism' on Africa

President Joe Biden's "green" energy crusade has done lasting damage to the United States. His often unconstitutional attempts to force a "transition" as part of his plan to "end" fossil fuels gutted American energy independence, drove gas prices to their all-time highs, and sent energy costs skyrocketing — causing the president to drain the nation's Strategic Petroleum Reserve to lows not seen since the 1980s.

It's all part of Biden and his administration's attempts to earn proverbial gold stars from woke ESG types who've convinced the Biden White House to consider "climate change" an existential threat. The costly damage done by Biden's energy transition continues even as congressional testimony explains that there's no dollar amount the federal government could spend that would lower global temperatures. And the damage being done by Biden's energy crusade has expanded beyond our own borders.

In a recent New York Post op-ed, House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul (R-TX) and Rep. Mario Díaz-Balart (R-FL), slammed the Biden administration’s decision to export (and force) his "green" agenda on African nations. Explaining that "[e]nergy poverty is at the heart of Africa's development challenges," the Republican lawmakers say that Biden's "decision to impose oppressive, burdensome restrictions on developing African countries attempting to advance and lift themselves from destitution and dependence is profoundly concerning."

Calling Biden's policy in Africa "simply energy colonialism," McCaul and Diaz-Balart noted that the administration "only allows so-called 'green-energy projects' to receive funding and support" from the U.S., rather than "leveraging all available tools to pull Africa out of energy poverty."

As is on-brand for the Biden administration, the lawmakers call the president's Africa policy "hypocritical and a huge waste of money and opportunities."

More from McCaul and Diaz-Balart's op-ed underscoring the serious issues with Biden's "paternalistic and counterproductive" plan to power Africa:

President Biden’s unauthorized climate envoy, John Kerry, is flying around the world in jet planes while abandoning the African people to the impossible task of solving their serious energy crises with ineffective and counterproductive solutions: solar panels filled with parts made by forced labor in Communist China. Most recently he and other administration officials, including Vice President Kamala Harris, attended COP28 in the United Arab Emirates, where they pledged billions in taxpayer money to the Green Climate Fund — a slush fund for special-interest projects with no real oversight that has funded projects in China, the world’s second-largest economy. These pledges of billions in taxpayer money invested only in perceived ‘green’ projects will do nothing to address the true drivers of pollution — like China — or empower the African continent. [...] Instead of confronting the world’s second-largest economy, responsible for 27% of global emissions — more than six times the emissions of the entire continent of Africa — the Biden administration is holding undeveloped countries to an unfair standard.

Much like his attempts to crush the U.S. economy and energy sector to appease climate alarmists with actions that won't actually fix the problems they say exist, Biden's policy in Africa won't do anything but harm residents. As McCaul and Diaz-Balart rightly note: "if Africa were to reduce its emissions to zero, the enormous sacrifice that would entail would still have almost no effect on a global scale."