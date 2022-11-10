Former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke Is Heading Back to Congress

Former Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke is headed back to the U.S. House of Representatives after winning his election to represent Montana’s First Congressional District Tuesday night against Democrat Monica Tranel.

Decision Desk HQ projects Ryan Zinke (R) wins election to the U.S. House in Montana’s 1st Congressional District.#DecisionMade: 10:46pm EST



Follow more results here: https://t.co/erllKAE1oN pic.twitter.com/yjwPMPxmrk — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 10, 2022

"I'm incredibly grateful to the people of Western Montana for once again placing their trust in me to fight for them in Washington, DC," the U.S. Navy SEAL veteran said in declaring his victory on Wednesday night. "The voters saw through the vicious lies and deceit of my opponents and radical political groups," Zinke continued.

During the campaign, Democrat nominee Tranel was caught apparently coordinating with the libertarian candidate — John Lamb — trying to spoil Zinke’s return to Capitol Hill.

In one reported instance, a text that appeared to be from Big Sky Votes, a PAC that supports Tranel, would ask whether a voter supported the Democrat. If they did not, a follow-up text suggested the voter consider supporting Lamb instead:

“Hi Dikik! I’m w Big Sky Votes. Monica Tranel-mom, Olympian & Montanan-fights for us, unlike Zinke. Will you vote Monica 4 Congress? Text Stop2Quit.” When a voter declines to support Tranel, the PAC replied, “John Lamb has been overlooked in this race, and we encourage you to consider him if you would prefer not to vote for Monica!”

Despite the attempted funny business, Zinke won with more than 49 percent of the vote in the competitive, newly-drawn district that includes Bozeman, Butte, Missoula, and Kalispell.

"Truth matters, and now it's time to fight for freedom and protect our way of life in Montana," Zinke continued of his victory. The former Interior Secretary thanked his supporters and volunteers and noted that "for those of you who did not vote for me, my door is always open and you'll find me to have an open ear, open mind and shoot straight when we disagree."

Thank you to the people of Montana for putting your trust in me once again to fight for you in DC. Now it’s time to get back to work! pic.twitter.com/MSi6FsdfFf — Ryan Zinke (@RyanZinke) November 10, 2022

Zinke previously served as the U.S. Representative for Montana’s at-large seat from 2015 to 2017, before stepping down to take the role of Interior Secretary in the Trump administration. Following reapportionment after the 2020 Census, Montana picked up a seat in Congress, the one Zinke will now represent in the 118th Congress beginning in January.



