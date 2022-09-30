Videos Show Hurricane Ian Bringing More Chaos As It Makes Second Landfall in South Carolina

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown
|
 @itsspencerbrown
|
Posted: Sep 30, 2022 2:20 PM
  Share   Tweet
Videos Show Hurricane Ian Bringing More Chaos As It Makes Second Landfall in South Carolina

Source: NOAA

After carving a path of destruction across Florida earlier this week, Hurricane Ian restrengthened into a Category 1 storm while over the Atlantic before turning inland again to make landfall on Friday afternoon just after 2:15 p.m. in South Carolina between Charleston and Myrtle Beach. 

In the latter, NOAA reported that water levels were more than five feet above normal high tide just before Ian made landfall — the third-highest water level on record there. 

While less severe than what Florida saw from Ian, the hurricane brought storm surge, flash flooding, and powerful winds to South Carolina as videos show water pouring into neighborhood streets as trees whip around in the 80+ mph winds and piers get destroyed by roiling waves.

Before making landfall, Hurricane Ian's eyewall lashed South Carolina's coast with driving rain and whipping wind, triggering power outages as saturated ground and strong winds saw trees take down power lines. More than 150,000 customers in South Carolina are already without power while Ian's outer bands have already caused roughly 25,000 outages in North Carolina. 

This is a developing story and may be updated. 

Trending Townhall Video
  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Did a Political Dispute Cause a North Dakota Man to Kill a Teen? Either Way, He's Now Charged With Murder.
Matt Vespa
Why a Vice News Story About Reintegrating Sex Offenders Into Society Ended Poorly
Matt Vespa
Ford Presents Franchised Dealers With an Ultimatum on EVs
VIP
Leah Barkoukis

Washington Post Tells Americans That Biden's Recession Is 'Good for You Financially'
Spencer Brown
Mandela Barnes Blames Ron Johnson for Steve Scalise Getting Shot in 2017 As Way to Excuse Problematic Tweet
Rebecca Downs
Newsom Makes California a ‘Sanctuary State’ for Transgender Minors
Madeline Leesman
CARTOONS | Margolis & Cox
View Cartoon
Most Popular