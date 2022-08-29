Here’s the White House’s Excuse for Why Biden’s Been Ignoring Israel’s Calls

President Biden, the man who's spent as much time as feasibly possible and then some away from the White House and Washington — instead favoring his homes in Wilmington and Rehoboth Beach, Delaware and a jaunt on Kiawah Island in South Carolina — has apparently been neglecting some of his Oval Office duties to the consternation of our nation's allies.

This unsurprising development comes from a disclosure in reporting from The Jerusalem Post last week about Israel's fears caused by the looming uncertainty amid negotiations for a revived Iran nuclear deal. One that would allow Iran more resources and connections with the free world despite its status as one of the world's leading state sponsors of terrorism.

"Prime Minister Yair Lapid has requested a meeting with US President Joe Biden during his visit to the US for the UN General Assembly next month," The Post reported, "amid deep concern in Jerusalem over an impending nuclear deal between Washington and Tehran."

Evidently, "Lapid hopes to meet with Biden on September 20, the day that the US president is set to address the General Assembly," but no meeting has yet been confirmed — but it's worse than that. "Lapid has yet to be able to speak to Biden on the phone, despite recent advances in Iran talks, according to multiple sources," The Post noted.

That is, America's greatest ally in the Middle East can't even get Joe Biden on the phone as the White House works — through Russia, lest we forget — to negotiate a massive payday for the Iranian regime and more normal relations between the tyrannical regime and the rest of the world.

So why the radio silence from Biden? "At first, the White House cited Biden’s summer vacation," the Post said, "but the president returned to Washington on Wednesday." Never mind, apparently, that Biden's spokespeople have repeatedly insisted that the president is able to do all necessary work required of him whether he's in the White House or off on one of his frequent trips out of town.

Israel continues to ramp up its military capabilities — with both defensive and offensive weaponry — "in [the] face of Iran’s nuclear program as well as its regional aggression," Defense Minister Benny Gantz recently said after a meeting with Biden's National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.