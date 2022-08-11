New Poll Shows Liz Cheney Getting Absolutely Crushed

GOP Rep. Liz Cheney's fight for political survival comes down to Tuesday's primary in Wyoming, and a final survey released this week shows her challenge of beating Republican Trump-endorsed challenger Harriet Hageman has become even more insurmountable.

According to the 2022 Wyoming Primary Election Survey conducted by the University of Wyoming's Survey & Analysis Center, Cheney is now trailing by nearly 30 points with 27.8 percent compared to Hageman's 57.4 percent among likely GOP voters.

Polls keep getting worse for Liz Cheney in Wyoming GOP primary. New University of Wyoming survey has Cheney down 30 points to challenger Harriet Hageman among likely voters: https://t.co/3oj4trnSCF pic.twitter.com/5x7bxYni2D — Byron York (@ByronYork) August 11, 2022

Broken down by party, Republicans favor Hageman by a margin of 68 percent to Cheney's 15 percent while Democrats favor Cheney 98 percent to Hageman's 2 percent. Independents are more evenly split with Cheney up slightly at 43 percent over Hageman's 41 percent.

In recent days, Cheney's campaign and her allies, along with some Democrat lawmakers, have been urging Wyoming Democrats to jump into the GOP primary to vote for Cheney, even though the state's small pool of Dem voters would have an uphill battle given the Republican support for Hageman bolstered by President Trump and his allies.

The University of Wyoming survey also found that more than 54 percent of likely GOP primary voters are "very interested" in next week's election while an additional 31 percent are "extremely interested" in the race that's become a national story. Meanwhile just 1.6 percent of likely voters say they are "not very interested."

When asked how they'd be making their voice heard in the primary, more than 70 percent of voters said they will vote in-person on Tuesday while 21 percent said they'd vote(d) early.