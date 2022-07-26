GOING ROGUE: City in LA County Announces It Won't Enforce Any Mask Mandate

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown
|
 @itsspencerbrown
|
Posted: Jul 26, 2022 12:15 PM
  Share   Tweet
GOING ROGUE: City in LA County Announces It Won't Enforce Any Mask Mandate

Source: Townhall Media/Julio Rosas

As Los Angeles County continues barreling toward another indoor mask mandate, one city in the jurisdiction has voted unanimously not to enforce another edict from now-embattled county public health officials if a mandate is issued: Beverly Hills. 

According to a release from the City of Beverly Hills, "[a] potential new health order by LA County that could require indoor masking will not be enforced by City of Beverly Hills staff" after the city council issued a unanimous directive on Monday night after Mayor Lili Bosse instructed them to take up the matter. 

As the city explains, they would be "included in any new health order issued, but may or may not choose to utilize staff resources to enforce it." And they've chosen not to. 

"I feel it is our job to lead and I support the power of choice," said Mayor Bosse. "Our job is to be proactive and public about what we believe. This is a united City Council and community that cares about health. We are not where we were in 2020, and now we need to move forward as a community and be part of the solution," she explained.

Los Angeles County has, for two weeks in a row, seen COVID cases rise to the point of being ranked "high" by the CDC, meaning an indoor mask mandate could be revived on Thursday and take effect on Friday unless data shows a decrease in cases and hospitalizations. In Beverly Hills, though, "LACDPH would responsible for enforcement of any new order" as the city won't use resources to do so themselves. 

In addition to the City of Beverly Hills, Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger released a statement opposing a return to mandated universal indoor masking on Monday according to CBS Los Angeles:

"I have not seen any empirical data that conclusively shows that masking mandates make a difference in decreasing or stopping COVID-19 transmission rates," Barger wrote. "An analysis of Alameda County's June 2022 masking mandate, in fact, concluded it had no significant impact in comparison to its surrounding counties that did not impose a masking mandate. Alameda County dropped this mandate after only three weeks."

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Man Who Brawled With NYPD Officers In Shocking Video Released From Custody
Julio Rosas

Report: Supreme Court Leak Doomed Justice Roberts Plans to Save Roe
Katie Pavlich

Liberal Media Turning on Biden Over His Recession Denial
Spencer Brown

LA County Public Health Director Rewarded Convicted Felon With Job to Cement Her Own Power
Julio Rosas

Fauci: 'I Didn’t Recommend Locking Anything Down' During COVID
Spencer Brown
Pro-Abortion Advocates in Wyoming File Lawsuit to Block Pro-Life Trigger Law
Madeline Leesman
CARTOONS | Michael Ramirez
View Cartoon
Most Popular