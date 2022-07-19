Ilhan Omar

AOC and Ilhan Omar Busted Pretending to Be Handcuffed During Protest Outside SCOTUS

Spencer Brown
 @itsspencerbrown
Posted: Jul 19, 2022 3:30 PM
AOC and Ilhan Omar Busted Pretending to Be Handcuffed During Protest Outside SCOTUS

Source: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Reportedly "arrested" for "civil disobedience" — that is, blocking traffic — outside the Supreme Court in protest of the recent Dobbs decision, more than 30 radical Democrats, including several lawmakers, took their antics a bit too far beyond the point of believability.

Here's video of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) being led away from the front of the Supreme Court by Capitol Police officers with her hands behind her back as if in handcuffs... but then she raised her fist over her head revealing that the "arms-behind-your-back" look was pure choreographed political theater, before going back to pretending to be in cuffs. 

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) also tweeted that she was the victim of...the consequences of her own actions. Despite being "arrested" and walking away — not even escorted by a police officer in the video she shared below — with her hands behind her back, until she too raises a fist in defiance revealing there are no cuffs. 

Unless Capitol Police are now using handcuffs that allow arrestees to raise just one arm to wave at supporters, there weren't restraints involved. But that didn't stop some in the media from taking the bait set by Reps. Omar and Ocasio-Cortez to erroneously report that the videos they shared showed them placed in cuffs. 

As Katie pointed out on Twitter, this kind of political kabuki theater isn't a new venture for AOC:

UPDATE: The media that apparently fell for Omar's handcuff prank are now saying it's "not clear" whether she was in handcuffs despite the video showing that she's absolutely not in handcuffs.

