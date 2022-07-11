'So There's Been a Nuclear Attack': NYC Releases Video With Tips to Survive a Nuke Blast

Out of the blue on Monday, New York City Emergency Management released a video on YouTube titled "Nuclear Preparedness PSA" and posted the same 90-second primer on its website explaining what New Yorkers should do in the event of a nuclear strike in America's most populous city.

"So there's been a nuclear attack," the video begins, jarringly. "Don't ask me how or why," says a woman on a computer-generated New York City street. "Just know that the big one has hit." Alrighty then?

"Ok, so what do we do?" the video continues. "There are three important steps that I want you to remember," the unnamed woman explains. "Step one: get inside — fast. You, your friends, your family — get inside. And no, staying in the car is not an option. You need to get into a building and move away from the windows."

While the video didn't offer details about the origin or nature of the nuclear attack, it's unlikely in a place as dense as New York that a strike in the middle of the city of more than eight million people would leave New Yorkers with much time to get inside a building or that's a safe shelter from the immediate explosion, resulting shockwave, and radioactive fallout. Nevertheless, NYC Emergency Management's video continues with its optimistic vision for surviving a blast.





"Step two: Stay inside," the woman explains. "Shut all doors and windows. Have a basement? Head there. If you don't have one, get as far into the middle of the building as possible." For those who survive the nuclear attack while not inside, the video advises New Yorkers to "get clean immediately. Remove and bag all outer clothing to keep radioactive dust or ash away from your body."

The last step, according to the video, is merely "stay tuned" with instructions to "follow media for more information" and sign up for NYC's emergency alert app. "And don't go outside until officials say it's safe," the women's directions conclude. "Alright, you've got this." Do we?

The video was posted without context and there were no immediate details from New York City Emergency Management as to what, if anything, prompted the production and release of a video preparing New Yorkers for a nuclear attack. On its site, NYC Emergency Management only included a caption stating "while the likelihood of a nuclear weapon incident occurring in/near NYC is very low, it is important New Yorkers know the steps to stay safe."

But the video's explanation for the strike — "don't ask me how or why?" — isn't exactly reassuring, nor is the video's surface-level information about a nuclear strike. The video conveniently omits the fact that most communications systems in New York City would be knocked out by a nuclear blast — so waiting to hear for directions from authorities is easier said than done. Specifically, relying on cell signals or emails/websites is a bit naive in the wake of a nuclear attack. It also doesn't mention that, for people outside when the blast occurs, getting inside and decontaminating themselves will be the least of their worries.

The only form of communication that's going to work after a nuclear strike is a radio. If our government is seriously planning to rely on text messages and email, they're more out of touch than I thought pic.twitter.com/ozTZnwxzR7 — Preston Byrne (@prestonjbyrne) July 11, 2022

As one Twitter user pointed out, the British released some better Cold War-era PSAs on nuclear attacks that are actually useful: