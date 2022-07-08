Texas Takes Action to Do Biden's Job

Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott is responding to Biden's historic and out of control border crisis by authorizing his state's National Guard troops and Department of Public Safety officers to apprehend illegal immigrants and return them to a point of entry along the U.S.-Mexico border.

According to a release from Abbott's office, the new policy comes as the Biden administration ends enforcement of Title 42 and Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP, also known as Remain in Mexico), leading to "historic levels of illegal crossings, with 5,000 migrants being apprehended over the July 4th weekend, creating a border crisis that has overrun communities along the border and across Texas."

I issued an Executive Order authorizing the Texas National Guard & Texas Dept. of Public Safety to return illegal immigrants to the border.



Cartels have become emboldened by Biden's open border policies.



Texas is taking unprecedented action to STOP this criminal enterprise. pic.twitter.com/ag08ACYP3Y — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) July 7, 2022

The executive order signed by Abbott doesn't hold back in its indictment of the Biden administration's failed border and immigration policies. The governor noted that "the cartels refer to [Biden's] open-border policies as la invitacion ('the invitation')" and the deadly consequences for many migrants trying to make their way to an illegal entry into the United States. Abbott's order also cited "at least 42 subjects on the terrorist watchlist" that have been arrested while illegally entering the U.S. since January 2021.

"President Biden's reckless refusal to secure the border will provide material support to the cartels, allow them to smuggle more dangerous people, drugs, and weapons into Texas, and embolden cartel gunmen to continue shooting at state and federal officials," Abbott's order continued. Biden's "failure to protect our border has necessitated action by the State of Texas to ensure public safety and to defend against violations of its sovereignty and territorial integrity," the governor said.