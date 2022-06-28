Massive Survey Finds Americans' Views on Gender Are Shifting, But Not the Way Leftists Want

The radical left has been engaged in an all-out culture war to defy biology and chromosomal reality about what makes a man a man and a woman a woman. It's been an all-hands-on-deck effort with woke corporations, the mainstream media, Hollywood, and leftist educators pretending that a person can be either, both, or neither man or woman based on their feelings. The overwhelming force with which the left has mandated its fluid view of sex and gender can make it seem like sane people are losing the battle, but a new survey out Tuesday from the Pew Research Center finds that common sense is winning in at least one key area.

According to Pew (emphasis added):

Roughly eight-in-ten U.S. adults say there is at least some discrimination against transgender people in our society, and a majority favor laws that would protect transgender individuals from discrimination in jobs, housing and public spaces. At the same time, 60% say a person’s gender is determined by their sex assigned at birth, up from 56% in 2021 and 54% in 2017.

Yep, the increased discussion and forced focus on the radical left's transgender mania has made more Americans believe that gender is determined by the sex they're assigned at birth. Six percent more Americans than five years ago.

Breaking down the numbers, Pew found — unsurprisingly — that younger Americans and Democrats were on the "leading edge of change and acceptance" even though the overall population has shifted away from the idea that a person can reject the sex they were assigned at birth:

Half of adults ages 18 to 29 say someone can be a man or a woman even if that differs from the sex they were assigned at birth. This compares with about four-in-ten of those ages 30 to 49 and about a third of those 50 and older. [...] Democrats and those who lean to the Democratic Party are more than four times as likely as Republicans and Republican leaners to say that a person’s gender can be different from the sex they were assigned at birth (61% vs. 13%).

What's more, Pew also found that "[r]oughly six-in-ten adults (58%) favor proposals that would require transgender athletes to compete on teams that match the sex they were assigned at birth (17% oppose this, 24% neither favor nor oppose)" while "46% favor making it illegal for health care professionals to provide someone younger than 18 with medical care for a gender transition (31% oppose)."

On a related question, Pew's study found that "[m]any Americans are not comfortable with the pace of change that’s occurring around issues involving gender identity," showing "[s]ome 43% say views on issues related to people who are transgender and nonbinary are changing too quickly" while "[a]bout one-in-four (26%) say things are not changing quickly enough, and 28% say they are changing at about the right speed."