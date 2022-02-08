'IQ of a Garden Pest': Senator Kennedy Blasts Biden's Crack Pipe Giveaway

As Townhall reported yesterday, the Biden administration — with taxpayer funding from the American Rescue Plan — is funding grants that can be used to provide clean crack pipes under the guise of the president's "equity" agenda.

The plan is, of course, nonsense given the rising number of overdose deaths claiming lives in the United States, a problem compounded by President Biden's open border and soft-on-crime policies. As only he can, Senator John Kennedy (R-LA) offered his thoughts on the mind-numbingly absurd program and hints that the Biden administration might approve so-called "safe injection sites" for drug use.

"There almost aren't words in English," Senator Kennedy said of the White House's recent policies on drug use and crime, "the Biden administration just keeps on rockin' it in the free world. Every single day reality calls and the Biden administration just hangs up," Sen. Kennedy added.

"I don't think when moms and dads lay down in America and can't sleep they're worried about clean injection sites and sterile crack pipes," Kennedy continued. "The issue Mr. President is crime — the issue Mr. President is how to stop it, not how to encourage it."

"Why has crime gone up?" Kennedy asked Biden rhetorically. "I know it's complicated but I'll tell you a big reason: Wokeism now runs in the democratic family — it practically gallops. Most, not all but most, of our large urban areas are run by woke Democrats, and wokers believe that the criminal is a victim," Kennedy explained. "Wokers believe that when a criminal commits a crime, it's not the criminals fault, it's the fault of an unfair world. And Wokers believe that punishment and prisons and cops just make things worse — and the American people don't believe that."

"Unless you have the IQ of a garden pest, you know you cannot order a civilized society based on that worldview, and that's the problem that we have." Kennedy said of the position the Biden administration and Democrats across the country have taken.

"You want to hit the addiction problem in America a hard lick? Seal the border," said Kennedy. "Right now, President Biden's policy is this: If you are a Nigerian doctor or a German machinist who wants to come to America you have to be vetted for years, but if you're some gang-banger drug dealer who just hops the fence at the border you're welcome and we'll fly you anywhere you want in America."

Biden's immigration policy, Kennedy said, is "just bone-deep, down to the marrow stupid."

"I'm all for helping people with drug addiction," Kennedy added, "but the way to deal with it, number one is just to secure the border. Will it completely solve the problem? No. But it will do a lot more than safe crack pipes." No kidding.

"This is part of the problem," Kennedy continued. "President Biden talks all the time about [how] he cares about the little guy or the little gal, but he just doesn't seem to worry that much about ordinary Americans unless they're part of some minority group that he deems worthy — in this case, crack addicts and crack dealers and meth addicts and meth dealers," Kennedy said. "He has no sense of priority of what the American people are worried about when the lie down at night to sleep and they can't."

Watch Kennedy's full interview below: