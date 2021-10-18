Canada

Canada Will Fire Federal Employees Caught Using 'Let's Go Brandon', Claims Letter

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown
|
 @itsspencerbrown
|
Posted: Oct 18, 2021 2:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
Canada Will Fire Federal Employees Caught Using 'Let's Go Brandon', Claims Letter

Source: Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP

In recent weeks — and thanks to a broadcaster's feeble attempt to save face for President Biden — chants of "Let's go Brandon" have become a popular occurrence at sporting events, concerts, and in everyday commentary. It seems the fad even made it into the emails of federal employees in Canada.

America's neighbors to the north, though, apparently want to head off the euphemistic "eff you" to Joe Biden among its government workforce according to a letter circulating on Twitter that allegedly came from Shared Services Canada. 

According to the agency's website, it "delivers digital services to Government of Canada organizations... [with] modern, secure and reliable IT services so federal organizations can deliver digital programs and services that meet Canadians needs."

The letter — dated October 14 — states that "this is a formal notification that all government correspondence must be professional in nature and approved by department heads" and "when applicable all correspondence must be vetted by the PMO for framing and message prior to public disclosure or internal distribution."

Based on the Canadian government's alleged dictate, it seems some federal employees were adding "Let's go Brandon" to their government email signatures:

"Signature block salutations must be approved messaging and provided in bilingual format as designated by the regional guidelines," the letter advises.

"The use of colloquialism or sayings with intended double meaning or offense are strictly prohibited in all means of correspondence and/or communication," says the letter before getting more explicit in its prohibition (emphasis from the original):

"Specifically, the use of the wording "Let's Go Brandon" and any variation thereof under any circumstance is banned by the Canadian Public Service."

Recommended
Defund the Feds
Kurt Schlichter

To trigger what appears to be an agency- or perhaps even government-wide notice of the Brandon ban, the double entendre must have popped up in more than a few email signatures, and the Canadian Public Service isn't messing around.

Calling the issue "zero tolerance," the letter warns that "Violation of the policy will be grounds for immediate dismissal without recourse or labour union representation."

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
With Supply Chain Crisis Raging, Biden Has Nothing on His Public Schedule Today
Katie Pavlich
The Price of Democracy: On the Murder of British MP David Amess and His Recent Townhall Column
VIP
Leah Barkoukis
Department of Labor Releases Bulletin About Potential COVID Vaccine Injuries
Katie Pavlich
'The World Has Gone Mad': Bari Weiss Tells Brian Stelter How CNN and MSM Perpetuate Cancel Culture
Julio Rosas
Hispanic-American GOP Rep Has a Few Thoughts on Dems Pushing Open Borders
Madeline Leesman
17 State Attorneys General File Brief Supporting Texas in Lawsuit with DOJ Over 'Heartbeat' Abortion Law
Madeline Leesman
CARTOONS | Al Goodwyn
View Cartoon
Most Popular