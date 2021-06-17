Climate Activists Get So Woke They Cancel Themselves

A group of student climate activists is disbanding this week after arriving at the conclusion that they are too racist to continue carrying out their mission.

School Strike 4 Climate Auckland (SS4C AKL)—a New Zealand chapter affiliated with Greta Thunberg's climate justice movement among students—decided its disbandment was "well overdue" after getting what was apparently a very convincing woke education on how BIPOC—Black, Indigenous, and People of Color—communities are "disproportionally affected by climate change."

It’s been a fierce contest so far for most woke statement of 2021 but in June we can declare an undisputed winner - School Strike 4 Climate Auckland who are disbanding as they are self diagnosed racist and need to decolonize!https://t.co/GdaUFj0NrN — David Farrar (@dpfdpf) June 13, 2021

In a lengthy post on the group's Facebook page, leaders explained that the organization "has been a racist, white-dominated space" that has "avoided, ignored, and tokenised BIPOC voices and demands."

I regretfully find that the kids are not, in fact, alright.



This statement from the Auckland branch of School Strike 4 Climate is not activism – it’s religious penance. pic.twitter.com/sYUzkUqaT6 — Louis Houlbrooke (@louishoulbrooke) June 13, 2021

In addition, SS4C AKL leaders say the "urgent need to decolonise the organization has been put off for far too long" and their organization "delayed paying financial reparations for the work BIPOC groups/individuals within and alongside the group have done for this organisation in the past."

The decision to disband was made "under the suggestion and guidance of the BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and People of Colour) members of our group, as well as individual BIPOC activists and organizations."

Some in the New Zealand climate movement are not patting SS4C AKL on the back for their supposedly brave decision. "Disbanding is not taking accountability, it’s quitting,” said one fellow climate warrior. "Acknowledging you have a problem or made a mistake without taking a step towards resolving it is meaningless."