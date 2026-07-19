VIP
We Cannot Let These People Socialize Our Healthcare System
We Cannot Let These People Socialize Our Healthcare System
One of the DSA's Biggest Influencers Wants to Shred the Declaration of Independence, Too
One of the DSA's Biggest Influencers Wants to Shred the Declaration of Independence,...
Mamdani: Priorities Tell You Everything
Mamdani: Priorities Tell You Everything
Spain Wins 2026 World Cup
Spain Wins 2026 World Cup
Massachusetts Woman Ordered to Repay $100K in SSI Fraud Case
Massachusetts Woman Ordered to Repay $100K in SSI Fraud Case
VIP
AOC, Sanders Rally for Democratic Socialist El-Sayed in Senate Primary Fight
AOC, Sanders Rally for Democratic Socialist El-Sayed in Senate Primary Fight
Iran Conflict Claims Another American Service Member's Life
Iran Conflict Claims Another American Service Member's Life
Seattle Real Estate Owner Sentenced to 20 Months for Hiding $4.7 Million From IRS
Seattle Real Estate Owner Sentenced to 20 Months for Hiding $4.7 Million From...
When ‘Born-Again’ No Longer Means Transformed
When ‘Born-Again’ No Longer Means Transformed
The GOP's Path to Retaining Control of the House Is Here
The GOP's Path to Retaining Control of the House Is Here
Mississippi Man Pleads Guilty to Stealing Nearly $17K in SNAP Benefits
Mississippi Man Pleads Guilty to Stealing Nearly $17K in SNAP Benefits
This Law Means That Praying at a Northern Ireland Hospital Could Land You in Trouble With the Police
This Law Means That Praying at a Northern Ireland Hospital Could Land You...
Communism Versus the 10 Commandments
Communism Versus the 10 Commandments
Big Tech’s Reckoning Is Here. Our Children Cannot Wait.
Big Tech’s Reckoning Is Here. Our Children Cannot Wait.
Tipsheet

VP JD Vance and Wife Usha Welcome Fourth Child, Baby Boy Alec Neel Vance

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | July 19, 2026 6:30 PM
VP JD Vance and Wife Usha Welcome Fourth Child, Baby Boy Alec Neel Vance
AP Photo/Ashley Landis

Vice President JD Vance and his wife, Usha, announced the birth of their fourth child today. 

“We are excited to announce that our baby boy, Alec Neel Vance, was born this morning. Usha and the baby are happy and healthy, and our kids are overjoyed to meet their little brother," Vance posted on social media. 

Advertisement

Recommended

The GOP's Path to Retaining Control of the House Is Here Joseph Chalfant
Advertisement

Related:

2026 ELECTIONS JD VANCE USA USHA VANCE WHITE HOUSE


White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt recently returned from maternity leave. 

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The GOP's Path to Retaining Control of the House Is Here Joseph Chalfant
Half a Nation of Traitors Derek Hunter
Spain Wins 2026 World Cup Joseph Chalfant
One of the DSA's Biggest Influencers Wants to Shred the Declaration of Independence, Too Amy Curtis
Their Evil Knows No Bounds Alan Joseph Bauer
When ‘Born-Again’ No Longer Means Transformed Michael Brown

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

The GOP's Path to Retaining Control of the House Is Here Joseph Chalfant
Advertisement