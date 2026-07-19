VP JD Vance and Wife Usha Welcome Fourth Child, Baby Boy Alec Neel Vance

Vice President JD Vance and his wife, Usha, announced the birth of their fourth child today.

“We are excited to announce that our baby boy, Alec Neel Vance, was born this morning. Usha and the baby are happy and healthy, and our kids are overjoyed to meet their little brother," Vance posted on social media.

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Congratulations to Vice President JD Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance on the birth of their fourth child! 💙🇺🇸 https://t.co/2C4BkUOAi5 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 19, 2026

🚨 JUST IN: VP JD Vance and Second Lady Usha have welcomed a BABY BOY into the world



Their fourth child, Alec Neel Vance, was born this morning. Both mom and baby are doing great 🙏🏻



Now, it’s time for @karolineleavitt to fill in as VP, as JD requested 😂 pic.twitter.com/AD132Abdxj — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 19, 2026

🚨 NOW: Vice President JD Vance and Usha Vance announce the birth of their baby boy, Alec ❤️



Congratulations, @JDVance @SLOTUS!



Alec Neel Vance was born this morning, July 19, 2026



"Usha and the baby are happy and healthy, and our kids are overjoyed to meet their little… pic.twitter.com/5xU5OfoFcy — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 19, 2026

WASHINGTON (AP) — JD and Usha Vance welcome a baby boy, the first child born to a sitting VP in more than 150 years. — Meg Kinnard (@MegKinnardAP) July 19, 2026

BREAKING: Vice President JD Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance announce the birth of their fourth child, Alec Neel Vance.



Statement: “We are excited to announce that our baby boy, Alec Neel Vance, was born this morning. Usha and the baby are happy and healthy, and our kids are… pic.twitter.com/pIApRP1gGL — RedWave Press (@RedWavePress) July 19, 2026





White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt recently returned from maternity leave.

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