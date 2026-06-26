U.S. Secret Service Seized 35 Illegal Skimmers, Stopped $36M in Possible Fraud in New York

The U.S. Secret Service New York Field Office seized 35 illegal skimming devices that prevented about $36.5 million in potential loss.

The Secret Service and law enforcement partners concluded a three-day Electronic Benefit Transfer Fraud and payment card skimming outreach effort on Thursday.

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Fourteen teams visited 1,010 businesses and conducted 3,935 inspections in Brooklyn, The Bronx and Queens from June 23-25, 2026. In addition to finding the illegal devices, teams educated area businesses on how to identify these devices in their stores.

“New York is a target-rich environment for illegal skimmers. The high concentration of bodegas and small stores throughout the city makes it easier for criminals to install these devices,” said Special Agent in Charge Matt McCool, of the New York Field Office. “The FIFA World Cup this summer is expected to bring in an extra million people, along with billions in revenue to the city. Our message to the criminal fraudsters producing and placing skimmers in our community is clear: We will find you; we will arrest you, and we will hold you accountable. Stealing credit card and EBT information from hardworking New Yorkers is not a victimless crime, and those responsible should expect a knock on their door soon.”

Personnel from the Secret Service, New York Police Department, New York City Department of Investigation and the USDA Office of the Inspector General participated in the outreach effort.

“Criminals who steal food assistance dollars from needy Americans to enrich themselves are disgraceful and will be held to account. I was proud to participate with the United States Secret Service who led this operation along with OIG special agents and other law enforcement partners against SNAP fraud in New York City,” said Inspector General John Walk of the United States Department of Agriculture. “This operation was a huge success – 35 skimming devices off the streets of NYC saves American taxpayers an estimated $36.5 million and ensures SNAP benefits are not siphoned away from the families it was intended for. Let’s stand together to end SNAP fraud.”

Teams found 15 devices in Brooklyn, 9 in The Bronx and 10 in Queens. An additional skimmer was found in Manhattan after a request was made to inspect a specific terminal.

The Secret Service has conducted similar operations throughout the country, and this marked the fourth operation in New York City.

Similar operations in New York City before this one netted 133 skimming devices, preventing nearly $139 million in losses.

In 2025, law enforcement personnel removed more than 400 illegal skimming devices during these operations, preventing an estimated potential fraud loss of more than $428 million. Criminals often steal EBT and other payment card numbers by installing illegal skimming devices on ATMs, gas pumps and merchant point-of-sale terminals. Scammers use skimming technology to capture card information from EBT cards and encode that data onto another card with a magnetic strip.

It is estimated that skimming costs financial institutions and consumers more than $1 billion each year.

There are several precautions consumers can take to protect themselves:

Inspect ATMs, point-of-sale terminals and other card readers. Look for anything loose, crooked, damaged, or scratched. Do not use a card reader if anything appears unusual.

Whenever possible, use tap-to-pay technology or use debit and credit cards with chip technology.

If using a debit card at a gas station, run it as a credit card to avoid entering a PIN. If that is not an option, consumers should use their hand to hide their PIN to block scammers who may be using tiny pinhole cameras above the keypad area to record entries. Use ATMs in a well-lit, indoor location, which are less vulnerable targets.

Be alert for skimming devices in tourist areas, which are popular targets.

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