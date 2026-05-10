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'They Will Be Laughing No Longer': Trump Gives Stark Warning to Tehran

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | May 10, 2026 3:00 PM
'They Will Be Laughing No Longer': Trump Gives Stark Warning to Tehran
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

President Donald Trump slammed Iran for “playing games with the United States” for 47 years, but soon, "they will be laughing no longer," he said in a Truth Social post on Sunday afternoon. 

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"Iran has been playing games with the United States, and the rest of the World, for 47 years (DELAY, DELAY, DELAY!), and then finally hit “pay dirt” when Barack Hussein Obama became President. He was not only good to them, he was great, actually going to their side, jettisoning Israel, and all other Allies, and giving Iran a major and very powerful new lease on life. Hundreds of Billions of Dollars, and 1.7 Billion Dollars in green cash, flown into Tehran, was handed to them on a silver platter. Every Bank in D.C., Virginia, and Maryland was emptied out — It was so much money that when it arrived, the Iranian Thugs had no idea what to do with it."

Trump said that former President Barack Obama handed Iran "hundreds of billions of dollars" on a silver platter. 

Meanwhile, Iran continued killing Americans with roadside bombs, Trump said. 

“They had never seen money like this, and never will again. It was taken off the plane in suitcases and satchels, and the Iranians couldn’t believe their luck. They finally found the greatest SUCKER of them all, in the form of a weak and stupid American President. He was a disaster as our “Leader,” but not as bad as Sleepy Joe Biden! For 47 years the Iranians have been “tapping” us along, keeping us waiting, killing our people with their roadside bombs, destroying protests, and recently wiping out 42,000 innocent, unarmed protestors, and laughing at our now GREAT AGAIN Country.

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The post follows as Trump prepares to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on May 14-15.

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