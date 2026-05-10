'They Will Be Laughing No Longer': Trump Gives Stark Warning to Tehran

President Donald Trump slammed Iran for “playing games with the United States” for 47 years, but soon, "they will be laughing no longer," he said in a Truth Social post on Sunday afternoon.

Advertisement

"Iran has been playing games with the United States, and the rest of the World, for 47 years (DELAY, DELAY, DELAY!), and then finally hit “pay dirt” when Barack Hussein Obama became President. He was not only good to them, he was great, actually going to their side, jettisoning Israel, and all other Allies, and giving Iran a major and very powerful new lease on life. Hundreds of Billions of Dollars, and 1.7 Billion Dollars in green cash, flown into Tehran, was handed to them on a silver platter. Every Bank in D.C., Virginia, and Maryland was emptied out — It was so much money that when it arrived, the Iranian Thugs had no idea what to do with it."

Trump said that former President Barack Obama handed Iran "hundreds of billions of dollars" on a silver platter.

Meanwhile, Iran continued killing Americans with roadside bombs, Trump said.

“They had never seen money like this, and never will again. It was taken off the plane in suitcases and satchels, and the Iranians couldn’t believe their luck. They finally found the greatest SUCKER of them all, in the form of a weak and stupid American President. He was a disaster as our “Leader,” but not as bad as Sleepy Joe Biden! For 47 years the Iranians have been “tapping” us along, keeping us waiting, killing our people with their roadside bombs, destroying protests, and recently wiping out 42,000 innocent, unarmed protestors, and laughing at our now GREAT AGAIN Country.

President Trump accused Iran of “playing games” with the United States for decades, saying the Obama administration gave Tehran major financial and political backing that strengthened the regime. Trump said Iran benefited from weak U.S. leadership for years, warning that “they… pic.twitter.com/gnS5dfLJcN — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 10, 2026

They will be laughing no longer! pic.twitter.com/ptJ9sDDjs9 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 10, 2026

🚨 BREAKING: President Trump just ERUPTED on Iran and EXPOSED Hussein Obama to the entire world



🫳🏻🎤🔥



“They will be laughing no longer!“



“Iran has been playing games with the United States, and the rest of the World, for 47 years (DELAY, DELAY, DELAY!), and then finally hit… pic.twitter.com/l2uYAvyjtF — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 10, 2026

The post follows as Trump prepares to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on May 14-15.

President Trump will meet with Xi Jinping in Beijing this week (May 14-15). Heritage Foundation Senior Fellow for China Strategy Michael Pillsbury says China’s betrayal of Iran is a message to Trump that they want this summit to succeed. pic.twitter.com/FadEpnedhZ — Varney & Co. (@Varneyco) May 10, 2026

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.