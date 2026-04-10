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Welcome Home: Artemis II Astronauts Return After Historic Moon Orbit

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | April 10, 2026 8:07 PM
Welcome Home: Artemis II Astronauts Return After Historic Moon Orbit
NASA via AP

Astronauts aboard the Artemis II spacecraft have returned home after traveling from Earth and orbiting the moon. 

This mission was the first time in 54 years that America traveled near the moon. 

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NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch and Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen landed at 8:07 P.M ET in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of San Diego, where a combined NASA and U.S. military recovery team was standing by to welcome the Artemis II crew home.

The landing concluded a nine-day trip launched on April 1 from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The astronauts have traveled over 694,000 miles. 


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