FBI Arrests Man Accused of Attacking Federal Attorney's Office

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | November 15, 2025 12:00 PM
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

The suspect accused of attacking a federal attorney’s office earlier this week has been arrested.

The FBI placed a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Keith Michael Lisa, who reportedly destroyed the office of Acting U.S. Attorney Alina Habba with a baseball bat on Nov. 12. 

Keith Michael Lisa is wanted for allegedly entering the Peter W. Rodino Federal Building in Newark, New Jersey, on November 12, 2025, while in possession of a bat.  

After being denied entry, he discarded the bat and returned.  Once inside the building, he proceeded to the U.S. Attorney's Office where he damaged government property.  A federal arrest warrant was issued for Lisa on November 13, 2025, in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey, Newark, New Jersey, after he was charged with [ossession of a dangerous weapon in a federal facility and depredation of federal property.

Related:

The act of vandalism follows growing political violence. Multiple people have tried to assassinate President Donald Trump, and a deranged man publicly assassinated Charlie Kirk in September. 

