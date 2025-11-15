FBI Arrests Man Accused of Attacking Federal Attorney's Office

The suspect accused of attacking a federal attorney’s office earlier this week has been arrested.

The FBI placed a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Keith Michael Lisa, who reportedly destroyed the office of Acting U.S. Attorney Alina Habba with a baseball bat on Nov. 12.

Keith Michael Lisa is wanted for allegedly entering the Peter W. Rodino Federal Building in Newark, New Jersey, on November 12, 2025, while in possession of a bat.

After being denied entry, he discarded the bat and returned. Once inside the building, he proceeded to the U.S. Attorney's Office where he damaged government property. A federal arrest warrant was issued for Lisa on November 13, 2025, in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey, Newark, New Jersey, after he was charged with [ossession of a dangerous weapon in a federal facility and depredation of federal property.

Last night, an individual attempted to confront one of our U.S. Attorneys — my dear friend @USAttyHabba —

destroyed property in her office, and then fled the scene. Thankfully, Alina is ok.



Any violence or threats of violence against any federal officer will not be tolerated.… — Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) November 13, 2025

🚨 BREAKING: The leftist terrorist who tried to ambush US Attorney Alina Habba has just been ARRESTED, AG Bondi says



FBI DIRECTOR PATEL: “Threats against our U.S. Attorneys aren’t just attacks on individuals, they’re attacks on the rule of law. And we will respond every time.”… pic.twitter.com/CgFwSN33ca — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 15, 2025

Today’s arrest shows what coordinated federal law enforcement can do.



Threats against our U.S. Attorneys aren’t just attacks on individuals, they’re attacks on the rule of law.



And we will respond every time. https://t.co/0bNSr9cHzW — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) November 15, 2025

We got him.



This @TheJusticeDept under @AGPamBondi and our federal partners will not tolerate any acts of intimidation or violence toward law enforcement.



So grateful to @FBI @HSI_HQ and @USMarshalsHQ for their tireless work to capture him. Now justice will handle him. https://t.co/lKgo8RzjZw — US Attorney Habba (@USAttyHabba) November 15, 2025

BREAKING NEWS: FBI IDs man who allegedly stormed into Acting U.S. Attorney Alina Habba's New Jersey office and destroyed property.



An arrest warrant and a $25,000 reward have been issued for Keith Michael Lisa. pic.twitter.com/5F1AZgBOEN — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 15, 2025

🚨 LEFTIST THUG ARRESTED for ambushing AG Alina Habba with a BAT, trashed her office & fled.



pic.twitter.com/67K9a7XdQC — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) November 15, 2025

.@AGPamBondi: "We are finding these people, we are arresting them, and we are charging them. They will go to prison for as long as we can send them... Mark my words, he will be in jail and he will be prosecuted." https://t.co/3vSuJBGiDy pic.twitter.com/6qgSLjSN12 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) November 14, 2025

The act of vandalism follows growing political violence. Multiple people have tried to assassinate President Donald Trump, and a deranged man publicly assassinated Charlie Kirk in September.

Threaten a U.S. Attorney and destroy federal property? Bold move.

Doing it to @USAttyHabba? Terrible idea.

Lawyer up. We’re coming. https://t.co/TFpYChOHkR — Todd Blanche (@DAGToddBlanche) November 14, 2025

