FBI Arrests Man Accused of Attacking Federal Attorney's Office

The suspect accused of attacking a federal attorney’s office earlier this week has been arrested.
The FBI placed a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Keith Michael Lisa, who reportedly destroyed the office of Acting U.S. Attorney Alina Habba with a baseball bat on Nov. 12.
Keith Michael Lisa is wanted for allegedly entering the Peter W. Rodino Federal Building in Newark, New Jersey, on November 12, 2025, while in possession of a bat.
After being denied entry, he discarded the bat and returned. Once inside the building, he proceeded to the U.S. Attorney's Office where he damaged government property. A federal arrest warrant was issued for Lisa on November 13, 2025, in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey, Newark, New Jersey, after he was charged with [ossession of a dangerous weapon in a federal facility and depredation of federal property.
Last night, an individual attempted to confront one of our U.S. Attorneys — my dear friend @USAttyHabba —— Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) November 13, 2025
destroyed property in her office, and then fled the scene. Thankfully, Alina is ok.
Any violence or threats of violence against any federal officer will not be tolerated.…
🚨 BREAKING: The leftist terrorist who tried to ambush US Attorney Alina Habba has just been ARRESTED, AG Bondi says— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 15, 2025
FBI DIRECTOR PATEL: “Threats against our U.S. Attorneys aren’t just attacks on individuals, they’re attacks on the rule of law. And we will respond every time.”… pic.twitter.com/CgFwSN33ca
Today’s arrest shows what coordinated federal law enforcement can do.— FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) November 15, 2025
Threats against our U.S. Attorneys aren’t just attacks on individuals, they’re attacks on the rule of law.
And we will respond every time. https://t.co/0bNSr9cHzW
We got him.— US Attorney Habba (@USAttyHabba) November 15, 2025
This @TheJusticeDept under @AGPamBondi and our federal partners will not tolerate any acts of intimidation or violence toward law enforcement.
So grateful to @FBI @HSI_HQ and @USMarshalsHQ for their tireless work to capture him. Now justice will handle him. https://t.co/lKgo8RzjZw
BREAKING NEWS: FBI IDs man who allegedly stormed into Acting U.S. Attorney Alina Habba's New Jersey office and destroyed property.— Fox News (@FoxNews) November 15, 2025
An arrest warrant and a $25,000 reward have been issued for Keith Michael Lisa. pic.twitter.com/5F1AZgBOEN
🚨 LEFTIST THUG ARRESTED for ambushing AG Alina Habba with a BAT, trashed her office & fled.— Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) November 15, 2025
pic.twitter.com/67K9a7XdQC
.@AGPamBondi: "We are finding these people, we are arresting them, and we are charging them. They will go to prison for as long as we can send them... Mark my words, he will be in jail and he will be prosecuted." https://t.co/3vSuJBGiDy pic.twitter.com/6qgSLjSN12— Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) November 14, 2025
The act of vandalism follows growing political violence. Multiple people have tried to assassinate President Donald Trump, and a deranged man publicly assassinated Charlie Kirk in September.
Threaten a U.S. Attorney and destroy federal property? Bold move.— Todd Blanche (@DAGToddBlanche) November 14, 2025
Doing it to @USAttyHabba? Terrible idea.
Lawyer up. We’re coming. https://t.co/TFpYChOHkR
