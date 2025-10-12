Minnesota's AG Remarks About Antifa Just Got Obliterated
Tipsheet

Trump Headed to Israel on Sunday

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | October 12, 2025 12:01 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President Donald Trump is expected to fly to Israel today to negotiate a peace deal in the Middle East.

Advertisement

President Donald Trump is expected to fly to Israel today to negotiate a peace deal in the Middle East. 

Last week, Trump said that a peace deal to end the Israel-Hamas war was close. He hopes to bring home the remaining surviving prisoners taken over two years ago. 

The possible accomplishment brought praise from Hillary Clinton on CBS News.

The peace deal is far from over but this is the closest the warring nations have come to peace. Batya Ungar-Sargon, who hosts a show on NewsNation, said that both sides of the war are calling Trump a hero.

Former President Barack Obama welcomed the peace deal but refused to thank Trump, who made it happen. 

The top comment on Obama's post says: 

Even CNN's Abby Phillip ripped Obama for failing to credit Trump. 

Advertisement

Meanwhile, others welcomed the proposed peace deal. 

