Trump Headed to Israel on Sunday

President Donald Trump is expected to fly to Israel today to negotiate a peace deal in the Middle East.

Daily Guidance and Press Schedule for Sunday, October 12, 2025, and Monday, October 13, 2025 (all times converted to Eastern Daylight Time) pic.twitter.com/qWOdtDAzYN — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 12, 2025

NEW: President Trump departs this afternoon for Israel. On Monday, he will arrive in Israel around 9:20 am local time.



He will meet with the hostage families at 10:45 at the Knesset.



The president will then deliver remarks.



He’ll depart Israel at 1pm local time for Egypt,… — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) October 12, 2025

Last week, Trump said that a peace deal to end the Israel-Hamas war was close. He hopes to bring home the remaining surviving prisoners taken over two years ago.

The possible accomplishment brought praise from Hillary Clinton on CBS News.

Hillary Clinton praises Trump for peace deal,



"It’s a really significant first step and I really commend Trump and his administration."pic.twitter.com/wVFX7QeHkA — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) October 11, 2025

The peace deal is far from over but this is the closest the warring nations have come to peace. Batya Ungar-Sargon, who hosts a show on NewsNation, said that both sides of the war are calling Trump a hero.

Imagine what it takes to end a war and be hailed by both sides as a hero—and to do it in a way that doesn't bleed our coffers but brings trillions of dollars of investment into the US. President Trump's foreign policy enriches the American middle class. My editorial @NewsNation: https://t.co/uCCA6RKxle — Batya Ungar-Sargon (@bungarsargon) October 12, 2025

Former President Barack Obama welcomed the peace deal but refused to thank Trump, who made it happen.

After two years of unimaginable loss and suffering for Israeli families and the people of Gaza, we should all be encouraged and relieved that an end to the conflict is within sight; that those hostages still being held will be reunited with their families; and that vital aid can… — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 9, 2025

The top comment on Obama's post says:

This is crazy.



You didn't even mention the leader of the free world who proposed this deal.



You're just bitter. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 9, 2025

Even CNN's Abby Phillip ripped Obama for failing to credit Trump.

CNN's Abby Phillip rips Obama for not giving Trump credit: “Honestly, it’s not unfair to say, if Obama is going to write a whole post about a peace deal, maybe he should acknowledge the president who brokered it”



Ex-Kamala aide agreed: “If Trump gets a peace deal, he deserves… pic.twitter.com/oHjTp9hh9j — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) October 12, 2025

Meanwhile, others welcomed the proposed peace deal.