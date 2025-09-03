Yeah, About Those Disgusting Protesters Who Shouted at JD Vance at Annunciation Catholic...
Tipsheet

Left-Wing Influencer War Looms As Lawsuit Threatened

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | September 03, 2025 6:00 PM
AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

A left-wing journalist exposed a group for paying up to $8,000 monthly to Democratic social media influencers.

Now, that journalist might get sued for the story.

The program aims to fund Democratic social media influencers to organize voters. The Sixteen Thirty Fund wants to bankroll its own Joe Rogan to support Democratic political candidates, according to a Wired story written by reporter Taylor Lorenz. But the money came with strings attached, Lorenz wrote. 

Advertisement

The contract sent to content creators restricted the content that they could produce. 

"But the contract sent to them from Chorus, the nonprofit arm of a liberal influencer marketing platform, came with some strings," the story said. "Among other issues, it mandated extensive secrecy about disclosing their payments and had restrictions on what sort of political content the creators could produce."

The program aims to fund Democratic social media influencers to organize voters, Chorus group participant David Pakman said.

“The left needs to fund independent creators the way that the Right does. The Right has won even arguable President elections because they’re organized with regard to online and independent media,” Pakman said

The Sixteen Thirty Fund is a fiscal sponsor. The site says:

“From advancing equity and racial justice, to promoting access to affordable health care, to confronting climate change, to strengthening our democracy, we are proud to support leaders and causes that share our progressive values and aspirations for a fair, just America.

Pakman says he's considering a defamation lawsuit against Taylor Lorenz, independent journalist Ken Klippenstein posted on X. 

Recommended

Senator Tim Kaine Tells Americans Their Rights Come From Government Dmitri Bolt
Advertisement

"I 've consulted with some of the top defamation attorneys in the country;  lawyers who have won some of the largest verdicts, I think, in US history."

Pakman adds: "I am not litigious by nature."

Lorenz said that the network has now targeted her over the story. 

The left has struggled to form popular content creators, podcasters, or push politicians who seem relatable to the average person. Look to recent politicians including Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Kamala Harris, and Joe Biden, as examples. 

Advertisement

The monthly stipend aims to counter conservative influencers such as Ben Shapiro, Charlie Kirk, and Megyn Kelly, all whom command a large social media following. 

J.D. Vance and Trump both interviewed on comedian Theo Von's show in 2024.

President Trump said that his son, Barron, suggested the show. Young men helped Trump win the 2024 election. 

What Democratic candidates will run for president in 2028? Some options are California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker. 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

