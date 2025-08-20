Newsom Accused of Vote Trading and Bribery During Redistricting Scheme
There's an Infuriating Update on the Illegal Alien Crash in Florida
CNN's Segment on Slavery Got Blown Up by a Lefty MAGA Supporter
You're Gonna Laugh Your Head Off at Texas Democrats' Latest Redistricting Stunt
VIP
Administrative State Ruins Farmer's Business, Then Gets Shellacked in Court
Trump Administration Just Went Nuclear on International Criminal Court Officials for Targe...
Ana Navarro Is Furious at Melania Trump. The Reason Why Is Insane.
U.S. Deploys Warships to Venezuela in Trump’s Cartel Crackdown
Israel Calls Up 60,000 Reservists As Gaza City Offensive Looms
Stephen Miller Has a Message for Those Protesting Trump's Crackdown on D.C. Crime
Musk Fires Back After What the WSJ Claimed About His Third Party Plans
Good Guys in Michigan With Guns, Trucks, Defend Church, Walmarts Over 2025 Summer
Detroit Hedge Fund Manager Gets 100 Months in Prison for $39M in Wire...
Insane: New Scandal Updates Emerge From Notorious Northern Virginia School Districts
Tipsheet

Trump Calls on Fed Governor to Resign Over Mortgage Fraud Allegations

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | August 20, 2025 3:15 PM
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

President Trump called on the governor of the Federal Reserve to resign over mortgage fraud allegations. 

Trump posted on Truth Social citing a Bloomberg report.

Advertisement

"Cook must resign, now!!! bloomberg.com/news/articles/20"

Director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency Bill Pulte alleged that Cook “falsified bank documents and property records to acquire more favorable loan terms, potentially committing mortgage fraud.”


According to the letter, the U.S. Federal Housing department obtained Cook's mortgage documents that show she falsified state residency statuses for a property in Ann Arbor, Michigan and Atlanta, Georgia. 


Cook allegedly claimed a Michigan address as a primary residence in June 2021 and then claimed an Atlanta address for another mortgage in July 2021, Pulte posted on X. 

Former Pres. Joe Biden appointed Cook to serve on the Board through 2038. 

In Michigan, someone who claims a principal residence can avoid paying up to 18 mills in local property taxes for a permanent residence but not for second homes or rental properties. Anyone claiming the homestead tax credit must live in Michigan for at least 183 days to exempt a residence from local school district taxes.

Recommended

You're Gonna Laugh Your Head Off at Texas Democrats' Latest Redistricting Stunt Jeff Charles
Advertisement

The U.S. Federal Reserve hasn't responded to a request for comment. 

The central bank, which has 12 locations, sets interest rates and manages monetary policy, meaning that it can print or destroy money. It printed trillions of dollars during the COVID-19 pandemic that likely triggered a wave of inflation witnessed through higher energy and grocery prices. Inflation spiked to a 40-year high at 9.1% in 2022, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.


Trump wants the Federal Reserve to cut the interest rate. Lower interest rates make buying expensive items like homes and vehicles cheaper when financed over time. 

Trump posted on Truth Social: 

"Could somebody please inform Jerome 'Too Late' Powell that he is hurting the Housing Industry, very badly? People can’t get a Mortgage because of him. There is no Inflation, and every sign is pointing to a major Rate Cut. 'Too Late”'is a disaster!"

Interest rates have hovered around 6% for two years. In 2020, rates dropped as low as 2.6%, according to the St. Louis Federal Reserve. 

Advertisement

The interest rate might seem high now, but in 1981, that rate spiked to nearly 17%.

The Federal Reserve has 12 voting seats that rotate depending on the year, according to the St. Louis Federal Reserve. Seven board members and the New York Federal Reserve president hold permanent voting power while the other votes are given to rotating presidents of the other 11 Federal Reserve Banks. 

The Federal Open Market Committee makes policy for the Federal Reserve. It meets eight times per year. 

Trump's administration is also investigating New York Attorney General Letitia James for alleged mortgage fraud. 

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP INFLATION JEROME POWELL LETITIA JAMES MICHIGAN TRUTH SOCIAL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

You're Gonna Laugh Your Head Off at Texas Democrats' Latest Redistricting Stunt Jeff Charles
CNN's Segment on Slavery Got Blown Up by a Lefty MAGA Supporter Matt Vespa
Newsom Accused of Vote Trading and Bribery During Redistricting Scheme Katie Pavlich
Trump Administration Just Went Nuclear on International Criminal Court Officials for Targeting Americans Jeff Charles
There's an Infuriating Update on the Illegal Alien Crash in Florida Katie Pavlich
Stephen Miller Has a Message for Those Protesting Trump's Crackdown on D.C. Crime Leah Barkoukis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

You're Gonna Laugh Your Head Off at Texas Democrats' Latest Redistricting Stunt Jeff Charles
Advertisement