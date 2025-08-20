Trump Calls on Fed Governor to Resign Over Mortgage Fraud Allegations

President Trump called on the governor of the Federal Reserve to resign over mortgage fraud allegations.

Trump posted on Truth Social citing a Bloomberg report.

Advertisement

"Cook must resign, now!!! bloomberg.com/news/articles/20"

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency Bill Pulte alleged that Cook “falsified bank documents and property records to acquire more favorable loan terms, potentially committing mortgage fraud.”





According to the letter, the U.S. Federal Housing department obtained Cook's mortgage documents that show she falsified state residency statuses for a property in Ann Arbor, Michigan and Atlanta, Georgia.





Cook allegedly claimed a Michigan address as a primary residence in June 2021 and then claimed an Atlanta address for another mortgage in July 2021, Pulte posted on X.

Here is the Criminal Referral Letter on Lisa Cook, the current Fed Governor. pic.twitter.com/aG0LGnokei — Pulte (@pulte) August 20, 2025

Former Pres. Joe Biden appointed Cook to serve on the Board through 2038.

In Michigan, someone who claims a principal residence can avoid paying up to 18 mills in local property taxes for a permanent residence but not for second homes or rental properties. Anyone claiming the homestead tax credit must live in Michigan for at least 183 days to exempt a residence from local school district taxes.

The U.S. Federal Reserve hasn't responded to a request for comment.

The central bank, which has 12 locations, sets interest rates and manages monetary policy, meaning that it can print or destroy money. It printed trillions of dollars during the COVID-19 pandemic that likely triggered a wave of inflation witnessed through higher energy and grocery prices. Inflation spiked to a 40-year high at 9.1% in 2022, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.





Trump wants the Federal Reserve to cut the interest rate. Lower interest rates make buying expensive items like homes and vehicles cheaper when financed over time.

Trump posted on Truth Social:

"Could somebody please inform Jerome 'Too Late' Powell that he is hurting the Housing Industry, very badly? People can’t get a Mortgage because of him. There is no Inflation, and every sign is pointing to a major Rate Cut. 'Too Late”'is a disaster!"

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Interest rates have hovered around 6% for two years. In 2020, rates dropped as low as 2.6%, according to the St. Louis Federal Reserve.

Advertisement

The interest rate might seem high now, but in 1981, that rate spiked to nearly 17%.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

The Federal Reserve has 12 voting seats that rotate depending on the year, according to the St. Louis Federal Reserve. Seven board members and the New York Federal Reserve president hold permanent voting power while the other votes are given to rotating presidents of the other 11 Federal Reserve Banks.

The Federal Open Market Committee makes policy for the Federal Reserve. It meets eight times per year.

Trump's administration is also investigating New York Attorney General Letitia James for alleged mortgage fraud.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!