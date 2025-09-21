To Hell With Jimmy Kimmel and Anyone Who Can’t Condemn Murder
Cardinal Dolan Calls Charlie Kirk a 'Modern-Day Saint Paul'
This Historic Day
Don’t Try to Tell Me American Leftists Are Different
Honor Charlie Kirk
The Toolbox Dilemma
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 286: How Common Phrases Rooted in the Bible...
White House Sends Two Planes of Staff to Charlie Kirk Memorial
Charlie Kirk: A Modern Day Martyr
Iran’s Dark Secrets Unveiled: Youth and Resistance Target UN Spotlight
God-Given Rights vs. Government Power: Why Tim Kaine’s Comparison to Iran Is Both...
A Christian Response to the Murder of Charlie Kirk
A Season of Reflection and Renewal: Rosh Hashanah and the Jewish High Holy...
'The Body They May Kill'; Reflections on the Martyrdom of Charlie Kirk
Tipsheet

Gunman Yells 'Free Palestine' Before Deadly Wedding Shooting in New Hampshire

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | September 21, 2025 9:00 AM
AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah

A peaceful wedding reception in Nashua, New Hampshire, turned into a scene of terror Saturday night after a masked gunman entered the Sky Meadow Country Club and opened fire, killing one man and injuring several others. Witnesses say the attacker shouted “Free Palestine” moments before unleashing violence on the crowd.

Advertisement

The shooter, dressed in black and wearing a mask, stormed the venue during a private event where families were dining and celebrating. One man was fatally shot, and others, including a man hit in the face, were rushed to nearby hospitals. The chaos forced some guests to take cover, while others fled the building entirely.

Police initially believed there may have been multiple shooters, but later confirmed only one suspect was involved. The gunman was taken into custody on-site and charged with second-degree murder. Law enforcement continues to investigate potential motives, including whether the attack was politically or ideologically driven.

The incident has reignited concerns over growing domestic radicalization and politically motivated violence. Critics argue that permissive rhetoric and the normalization of extremist slogans are creating a climate where acts of terrorism are more likely to occur.

This latest attack comes amid an already tense political environment, raising questions about how long leaders will continue to downplay the growing risks posed by ideological extremism when it doesn’t align with the preferred narrative.

Recommended

To Hell With Jimmy Kimmel and Anyone Who Can’t Condemn Murder Derek Hunter
Advertisement

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

To Hell With Jimmy Kimmel and Anyone Who Can’t Condemn Murder Derek Hunter
He Claimed 5,000 Meals a Day. Now He’s Guilty of Fraud. Scott McClallen
Abigail Spanberger Was Asked About Men in Women's Bathrooms. Her Answer Was a Trainwreck Matt Vespa
Feds to Michigan Gov. Whitmer: Hands Off the Line 5 Pipeline Scott McClallen
Don’t Try to Tell Me American Leftists Are Different Mark Lewis
Trump Demands Venezuela Take Back Prisoners Scott McClallen

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

To Hell With Jimmy Kimmel and Anyone Who Can’t Condemn Murder Derek Hunter
Advertisement