A peaceful wedding reception in Nashua, New Hampshire, turned into a scene of terror Saturday night after a masked gunman entered the Sky Meadow Country Club and opened fire, killing one man and injuring several others. Witnesses say the attacker shouted “Free Palestine” moments before unleashing violence on the crowd.

The shooter, dressed in black and wearing a mask, stormed the venue during a private event where families were dining and celebrating. One man was fatally shot, and others, including a man hit in the face, were rushed to nearby hospitals. The chaos forced some guests to take cover, while others fled the building entirely.

Police initially believed there may have been multiple shooters, but later confirmed only one suspect was involved. The gunman was taken into custody on-site and charged with second-degree murder. Law enforcement continues to investigate potential motives, including whether the attack was politically or ideologically driven.

The incident has reignited concerns over growing domestic radicalization and politically motivated violence. Critics argue that permissive rhetoric and the normalization of extremist slogans are creating a climate where acts of terrorism are more likely to occur.

This latest attack comes amid an already tense political environment, raising questions about how long leaders will continue to downplay the growing risks posed by ideological extremism when it doesn’t align with the preferred narrative.