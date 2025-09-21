Pat Boone Just Said What Everyone Is Thinking About Jimmy Kimmel
Erika Kirk Says She Wants Gov't to Determine Death Penalty for Husband’s Alleged Killer

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | September 21, 2025 5:00 PM
AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson

In a striking moment of conviction and faith, Erika Kirk told The New York Times this morning that she will not personally seek the death penalty for Tyler Robinson, the man accused of assassinating her husband, Charlie Kirk. Instead, she says the decision should be left to the government.

“I do not want that man’s blood on my ledger,” Erika said. “I’m a strong believer that this was God’s plan... And it’s so clear-cut. It couldn’t be more, Charlie.”

While many have called for the harshest possible sentence, Erika made it clear that vengeance is not her goal—even under the weight of devastating loss. “I’ve had so many people ask, ‘Do you feel anger toward this man? Do you want to seek the death penalty?’ I’ll be honest. I told our lawyer, I want the government to decide this,” she said.

Her reasoning wasn’t political—it was spiritual. Erika cited her Christian faith and eternal perspective as her guide. “Because when I get to heaven, and Jesus is like: ‘Uh, eye for an eye? Is that how we do it?’ And that keeps me from being in heaven, from being with Charlie?”

It’s a rare position in today’s climate, where justice often gets tangled in politics and retribution. Erika Kirk isn’t calling for leniency—she’s calling for principle. Her message is not weakness, but strength rooted in something bigger than the moment.

While many on the Right will understandably demand the harshest justice possible, Erika’s response is a reminder that the fight Charlie led wasn’t just political—it was deeply moral and spiritual. And in her words, his legacy continues.

