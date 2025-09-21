To Hell With Jimmy Kimmel and Anyone Who Can’t Condemn Murder
Armed Man Impersonating Police Caught at Charlie Kirk Memorial, Released on Bond

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | September 21, 2025 1:00 PM
AP Photo/Jerome Miron

Authorities in Arizona have identified 42-year-old Joshua Runkles as the man who impersonated a law enforcement officer while armed at the site of Charlie Kirk’s memorial event on Sunday. Runkles has been charged with felony impersonation of a police officer and a misdemeanor for carrying a weapon into a prohibited area.

Despite the seriousness of the charges, Runkles has already been released on bond.

According to Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin, authorities are actively investigating Runkles' background and potential motives. 

“They’re now investigating what his intentions were here,” Melugin said. “Looking into his background and trying to figure out if there were any sinister motives as to why he would show up on-site and pretend to be part of the security plan here.”

This incident raises serious concerns about event security and political targeting. The memorial service for Kirk, a high-profile conservative figure, drew national attention and attendance from top government officials. The possibility that someone could infiltrate the event while posing as law enforcement and carrying a weapon is a glaring failure in security protocol—and it’s being downplayed.

The fact that Runkles is walking free while authorities are still “looking into” his motives only adds to the unease. If the political affiliations had been reversed, it’s hard to imagine the response would be this restrained.

