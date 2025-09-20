Bomb Threat at RFK Jr.’s Home Raises Security Concerns Amid Political Tensions

Authorities responded to a bomb threat Thursday at the Washington, D.C. home of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Police units, including K-9 teams, were deployed to search the residence and the surrounding area. As of now, no explosives have been found, and the investigation remains active.

Bomb threat at the home of HHS Secretary Robert F Kennedy in Georgetown. Police K9s searched and they are now clearing the scene. pic.twitter.com/FERNe5mTfL — Andrew Leyden (@PenguinSix) September 19, 2025

The threat comes at a time of heightened political division and increasing hostility toward public officials. Kennedy's vocal opposition to government overreach during the COVID era, his critique of Big Pharma, and his opposition to vaccines have made him a target from both sides of the aisle.

Previously, under the Biden administration, it resisted giving Kennedy Secret Service protection during his presidential run, despite multiple credible threats. Now, as a cabinet official in the Trump administration, his security has necessarily increased.

Officials investigating bomb threat at HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s home in Georgetown area of Washington, D.C. - PenguinSix pic.twitter.com/dyNFplL30x — AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) September 19, 2025

This latest incident is part of a broader pattern: political violence and threats are becoming disturbingly normalized. Yet mainstream coverage continues to selectively amplify outrage based on partisan lines. When Democrats are targeted, it’s front-page news. When Republicans are attacked—or even assassinated—the response is often muted, dismissive, or outright celebratory, as we’ve recently seen.