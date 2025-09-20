Wait, Hunter Biden Was Involved in the Pardon Process?
Bomb Threat at RFK Jr.’s Home Raises Security Concerns Amid Political Tensions

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | September 20, 2025 9:00 AM
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Authorities responded to a bomb threat Thursday at the Washington, D.C. home of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Police units, including K-9 teams, were deployed to search the residence and the surrounding area. As of now, no explosives have been found, and the investigation remains active.

The threat comes at a time of heightened political division and increasing hostility toward public officials. Kennedy's vocal opposition to government overreach during the COVID era, his critique of Big Pharma, and his opposition to vaccines have made him a target from both sides of the aisle.

Previously, under the Biden administration, it resisted giving Kennedy Secret Service protection during his presidential run, despite multiple credible threats. Now, as a cabinet official in the Trump administration, his security has necessarily increased. 

This latest incident is part of a broader pattern: political violence and threats are becoming disturbingly normalized. Yet mainstream coverage continues to selectively amplify outrage based on partisan lines. When Democrats are targeted, it’s front-page news. When Republicans are attacked—or even assassinated—the response is often muted, dismissive, or outright celebratory, as we’ve recently seen.

