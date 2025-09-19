House GOP Backs Trump’s Crime Crackdown As Democrats Continue to Shield Lawlessness

House Republicans are throwing their full support behind President Donald Trump’s renewed push to bring law and order back to Washington, D.C., a city that has become emblematic of what happens when progressive ideology overtakes public safety. This week, the House passed two critical bills targeting the capital’s spiraling crime crisis—legislation Democrats overwhelmingly opposed.

House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-Minn.) praised the effort as a return to common-sense governance.

“Trump is doing what D.C. leaders refuse to do—protect Americans from criminals. These bills back that up with real consequences,” Emmer said.

The first measure, the DC Crimes Act, passed with strong GOP backing. It rolls back an absurd provision in local law that categorizes criminals under 25 as "youths" for sentencing purposes—an open invitation for violent young adults to commit crimes with minimal punishment. That loophole is now on the chopping block thanks to legislation from Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.).

Emmer called out the 178 Democrats who voted against the bill. “You either stand with victims or you stand with criminals. Democrats made their choice clear,” he said.

A second bill, the D.C. Juvenile Sentencing Reform Act—sponsored by freshman Rep. Brandon Gill (R-Texas)—targets the surge in violent crime committed by teenagers. The legislation lowers the age at which minors can be tried as adults for serious crimes from 16 to 14. Once again, nearly every Democrat voted no, defending a system that’s failed to deter violent behavior among youth.

The numbers don’t lie. Juvenile crime in D.C. is more than double the national average, and young offenders are responsible for the majority of carjackings. Republicans argue that if a 14-year-old is capable of wielding a firearm to hijack a car, they’re capable of facing real legal consequences.

These moves are part of a larger push led by Trump, who announced in August that he's crafting a nationwide anti-crime plan with GOP leaders. The message is simple: safety first, no apologies.

With Democrats preoccupied by government shutdown theatrics and social justice grandstanding, Republicans are focused on restoring order—starting in the nation’s capital. And they have both the constitutional authority and the public mandate to do it.

“The District is different,” Emmer said. “Congress has the final say here, and if the local government won’t act, we will.”

While Democrats continue to excuse criminal behavior and undermine law enforcement, Republicans are making it clear: enough is enough. The safety of American citizens—not the feelings of criminals—will be the priority once again.