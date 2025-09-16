Socialist NYC Mayoral Nominee Refuses to Endorse Hochul, Despite Her Support

Socialist Democrat Zohran Mamdani, the Democratic nominee for New York City mayor, is refusing to endorse Gov. Kathy Hochul’s (D-NY) 2026 re-election campaign—even after Hochul went out of her way to back his candidacy in a New York Times op-ed this week.

Asked directly whether he would return the favor, Mamdani dodged, telling reporters that his focus remains “on November,” making it clear that loyalty to Hochul isn’t on his agenda. “I’m excited to have the governor’s support,” he said, without committing to supporting her in return.

Hochul’s endorsement of Mamdani comes as many top Democrats—like Hakeem Jeffries and Chuck Schumer—have still refused to publicly back the far-left candidate. Her decision raised eyebrows, especially given Mamdani’s record of inflammatory rhetoric and radical policy proposals. Even Hochul admitted they had their “disagreements” but claimed they shared common ground on priorities like affordability and public safety.

That shared ground is questionable. Mamdani is pushing a hardline socialist agenda that includes raising the minimum wage to $30, opening government-run grocery stores, and imposing new taxes on what he calls “richer and whiter” neighborhoods. Business owners are already expressing concern—and some are reportedly considering leaving the city if he wins.

Mamdani’s refusal to condemn anti-police rhetoric and inflammatory slogans like “globalize the intifada” has also drawn bipartisan criticism. While he now says he “discourages” the use of that phrase, the change came only after political pressure and meetings with Jewish leaders—not out of principle.

The fact that Hochul has endorsed a candidate who once refused to denounce “From the river to the sea” tells you everything you need to know about where the Democratic Party is headed in New York. Even worse, Mamdani’s refusal to endorse her in return highlights the Left’s escalating demands: unconditional support, zero accountability, and no loyalty to the very leaders enabling them.

Hochul’s gamble may cost her more than political capital. She's giving cover to the fringe—and getting nothing back.

