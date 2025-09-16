Florida Radio Station Rebrands As 'Trump Country' — Ratings Triple Overnight

A Southwest Florida radio station has seen its ratings skyrocket after ditching generic branding and going all-in on what listeners actually want: unapologetic, pro-America, pro-Trump content. The station has rebranded as “Trump Country”—and since March, ratings in key demographics have tripled.

The station, now proudly flying the flag of common sense and conservative values, rolled out a new slogan: “Make Country Great Again.” Unlike the corporate, watered-down noise found on most airwaves, this station knows its audience—and delivers.

The programming includes hard-hitting country music, America-first messaging, and even satirical promos voiced by a Trump impersonator. One mock promotion offered a "trip to Mexico" on a "big, beautiful cruise ship" — with a twist: the winners would be "deported back to Florida" after the ride. “You want to be deported? You’ve got to listen. That’s how it works. Legal listening only, folks,” the promo joked.

Behind the station’s transformation is Jim Schwartzel, a conservative businessman who’s now running to replace Rep. Byron Donalds in Congress. His move to lean into the cultural fight—not shy away from it—is paying off.

While the Left continues to pour millions into failing media outlets nobody listens to, Schwartzel’s station is proof that Americans are hungry for voices that reflect their values. In Trump Country, they’ve found one.

