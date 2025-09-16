Man Who Wanted to Help Charlie Kirk's Assassin Escape Is Facing Charges for...
VIP
Judge's Reasoning for Dropping Mangione Terrorism Charges Should Give All of Us Pause
Scott Jennings Shreds Fellow CNN Panelists for Denying Leftist Motives in Assassination of...
Springfield Anchor Beni Rae Harmony Resigns After Suspension for On-Air Charlie Kirk Tribu...
Left-Wing Streamer Destiny Lies About Twitch Ban to Smear Conservatives
Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jamie Lee Curtis Show Decency in Mourning Charlie Kirk After...
Speaker Johnson Defends Free Speech, Backs Firings, Warns Leaders Not to Demonize Opponent...
Jerome 'Too Late' Powell Expected to Cut Rates This Week
House Passes Byron Donalds’ 'D.C. CRIMES Act' to Crack Down on Violent Crime...
Socialist NYC Mayoral Nominee Refuses to Endorse Hochul, Despite Her Support
Gov. Abbott Calls for Immediate Expulsion After Student Mocks Charlie Kirk’s Assassination
VIP
Kid Rock Blasts Media, Says Left-Wing Narrative Driving Political Derangement
Maureen Comey Sues DOJ For Firing Her
Democrat Candidate in Iowa Echoes Violent Rhetoric, Opponents Stay Silent
Tipsheet

Florida Radio Station Rebrands As 'Trump Country' — Ratings Triple Overnight

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | September 16, 2025 10:00 PM
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

A Southwest Florida radio station has seen its ratings skyrocket after ditching generic branding and going all-in on what listeners actually want: unapologetic, pro-America, pro-Trump content. The station has rebranded as “Trump Country”—and since March, ratings in key demographics have tripled.

Advertisement

The station, now proudly flying the flag of common sense and conservative values, rolled out a new slogan: “Make Country Great Again.” Unlike the corporate, watered-down noise found on most airwaves, this station knows its audience—and delivers.

The programming includes hard-hitting country music, America-first messaging, and even satirical promos voiced by a Trump impersonator. One mock promotion offered a "trip to Mexico" on a "big, beautiful cruise ship" — with a twist: the winners would be "deported back to Florida" after the ride. “You want to be deported? You’ve got to listen. That’s how it works. Legal listening only, folks,” the promo joked.

Recommended

Scott Jennings Shreds Fellow CNN Panelists for Denying Leftist Motives in Assassination of Charlie Kirk Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Behind the station’s transformation is Jim Schwartzel, a conservative businessman who’s now running to replace Rep. Byron Donalds in Congress. His move to lean into the cultural fight—not shy away from it—is paying off.

While the Left continues to pour millions into failing media outlets nobody listens to, Schwartzel’s station is proof that Americans are hungry for voices that reflect their values. In Trump Country, they’ve found one.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!




Tags:

DONALD TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Scott Jennings Shreds Fellow CNN Panelists for Denying Leftist Motives in Assassination of Charlie Kirk Amy Curtis
Mazie Hirono Is Suddenly Concerned About the Differences Between Men and Women. Guess Why. Amy Curtis
Left-Wing Streamer Destiny Lies About Twitch Ban to Smear Conservatives Amy Curtis
Tyler Robinson Has Been Formally Charged in the Assassination of Charlie Kirk Matt Vespa
Springfield Anchor Beni Rae Harmony Resigns After Suspension for On-Air Charlie Kirk Tribute Amy Curtis
Cornel West Storms Out Mid-Panel on Piers Morgan Show Dmitri Bolt

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Scott Jennings Shreds Fellow CNN Panelists for Denying Leftist Motives in Assassination of Charlie Kirk Amy Curtis
Advertisement