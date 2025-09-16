Democrat Candidate in Iowa Echoes Violent Rhetoric, Opponents Stay Silent

Travis Terrell, a Democrat running in the three-way primary for Iowa’s 1st Congressional District, has once again proven he’s unfit for public office—this time by defending the Johnson County Board Chair’s blatant refusal to obey Governor Kim Reynolds’ order to lower flags in honor of Charlie Kirk’s assassination.

While Terrell’s fellow Democrats, Christina Bohannan and Taylor Wettach, have stayed silent on the issue, Terrell went a step further: issuing a divisive and inflammatory statement, doubling down on the Board Chair’s defiance. The message was clear—he sees political violence as something to rationalize, not reject.

This isn’t the first time Terrell has echoed dangerous rhetoric. Earlier this year, he openly labeled President Donald Trump and his supporters “fascists”—language that directly mirrors the justification used by Kirk’s assassin. It’s the same dehumanizing smear that’s become all too common on the modern Left, where disagreement turns into demonization and silence equals approval.

According to recent polling, only 38 percent of Democrats say it’s always wrong to celebrate the death of a political opponent. That’s the climate the Democrat Party has fostered—and Terrell is just the latest to put it on full display.

Even worse, Bohannan and Wettach's refusal to condemn Terrell or defend the Governor’s authority shows just how far left the Democratic Party has drifted. When Democrat candidates can’t even bring themselves to speak out against the refusal to lower a flag for a slain conservative, it’s no longer about politics—it’s about basic decency.

As NRCC Spokeswoman Emily Tuttle put it: “Silence is compliance. Christina Bohannan and Taylor Wettach's unwillingness to condemn this dangerous rhetoric tells you everything you need to know about their values.”

Iowans should take note: The radicals aren’t just running—they’re being protected.

