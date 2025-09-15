Stephen Miller Pays Tribute to Charlie Kirk: A Legacy of Strength, Conviction, and Patriotism

In a heartfelt but pointed tribute, Trump advisor Stephen Miller praised Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk for his relentless drive, personal loyalty, and unwavering dedication to the conservative cause. Miller, who worked closely with Kirk for over a decade, credited Kirk not only as a friend but also as a driving force behind many of the successes the America First movement has achieved in recent years.

Advertisement

“Charlie didn’t just support you—he pushed you to be better,” Miller said, reflecting on their long-standing relationship. “If I was buried in a tough executive order or launching a critical initiative, Charlie was the one who kept me focused. He believed in what we were doing, and that belief made a difference.”

According to Miller, Kirk was more than a behind-the-scenes player. After the 2016 election, he was a daily presence in the transition office—working long hours, unpaid, just to make sure the conservative agenda didn’t stall. He didn’t seek credit or attention; he rolled up his sleeves and dove into the nuts and bolts of government, fueled by passion for restoring American principles.

"If I was working on a hard project, important executive order, a major new initiative, he would give me the strength and the focus to get it done. That's right. He was everybody's supporter, enthusiast, cheerleader, promoter," Miller said. "He made all of us better every single day. After we won the election, Charlie was in the campaign or the transition office every single day. And from dawn till dusk, volunteering his time to get into the weeds, the nitty-gritty of government. He was so damn excited. It really hurts to think about it right now. He was so excited about all of us being here.”

Wow. Stephen Miller just delivered one of the most powerful and emotional tributes to Charlie Kirk, highlighting the profound impact he had on his life:



“I've known Charlie for 10 years. He was a treasured friend. And, you know, his, this is going to sound, he made you believe… pic.twitter.com/NmzMYD9w5n — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) September 15, 2025

Miller’s words were a reminder that Charlie Kirk wasn’t just a commentator or a figurehead—he was a doer. Someone who inspired confidence, brought clarity to chaos, and energized those around him with a singular focus on putting America first.

As Miller put it, “He made all of us better. Every single day.”

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!











