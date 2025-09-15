The National Guard is Headed to Another Crime Ridden City
Trump Nails Another Drug Boat With a Military Strike
Trump Wants a RICO Case Against the Leftist Soros Network
Watch Randi Weingarten Get Obliterated for Peddling Total Nonsense About Charlie Kirk's As...
Bill Maher Had These Two Words for Leftists Cheering About Charlie Kirk's Death
NC High School Calls Charlie Kirk Tribute on Spirit Rock ‘Vandalism’ Despite Past...
VP JD Vance Honors Charlie Kirk, Warns Unity Impossible Without Confronting Left’s Embrace...
Democrat Kelda Roys Announces Bid for Wisconsin Governor
Woke Wisconsin Brewery Is Begging for the Bud Light Treatment
NJ Surgeon Resigns After Allegedly Cheering Charlie Kirk’s Murder; Nurse Who Spoke Out...
Even After Kirk Assassination, Democrats Continue to Push Narrative Against Conservatives
Suspect in Charlie Kirk Assassination Appears to Have Posted Confession Online Hours Befor...
FAFO: Man Desecrating Charlie Kirk Memorial in Phoenix Thrown to the Ground by...
UK Rapper Mocks Charlie Kirk's Death, Gets Angry When Forced to Face the...
Tipsheet

Stephen Miller Pays Tribute to Charlie Kirk: A Legacy of Strength, Conviction, and Patriotism

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | September 15, 2025 5:45 PM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

In a heartfelt but pointed tribute, Trump advisor Stephen Miller praised Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk for his relentless drive, personal loyalty, and unwavering dedication to the conservative cause. Miller, who worked closely with Kirk for over a decade, credited Kirk not only as a friend but also as a driving force behind many of the successes the America First movement has achieved in recent years.

Advertisement

“Charlie didn’t just support you—he pushed you to be better,” Miller said, reflecting on their long-standing relationship. “If I was buried in a tough executive order or launching a critical initiative, Charlie was the one who kept me focused. He believed in what we were doing, and that belief made a difference.”

According to Miller, Kirk was more than a behind-the-scenes player. After the 2016 election, he was a daily presence in the transition office—working long hours, unpaid, just to make sure the conservative agenda didn’t stall. He didn’t seek credit or attention; he rolled up his sleeves and dove into the nuts and bolts of government, fueled by passion for restoring American principles.

"If I was working on a hard project, important executive order, a major new initiative, he would give me the strength and the focus to get it done. That's right. He was everybody's supporter, enthusiast, cheerleader, promoter," Miller said. "He made all of us better every single day. After we won the election, Charlie was in the campaign or the transition office every single day. And from dawn till dusk, volunteering his time to get into the weeds, the nitty-gritty of government. He was so damn excited. It really hurts to think about it right now. He was so excited about all of us being here.”

Recommended

Watch Randi Weingarten Get Obliterated for Peddling Total Nonsense About Charlie Kirk's Assassination Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Miller’s words were a reminder that Charlie Kirk wasn’t just a commentator or a figurehead—he was a doer. Someone who inspired confidence, brought clarity to chaos, and energized those around him with a singular focus on putting America first.

As Miller put it, “He made all of us better. Every single day.”

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!




Tags:

CHARLIE KIRK

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Watch Randi Weingarten Get Obliterated for Peddling Total Nonsense About Charlie Kirk's Assassination Matt Vespa
Suspect in Charlie Kirk Assassination Appears to Have Posted Confession Online Hours Before Arrest Dmitri Bolt
Bill Maher Had These Two Words for Leftists Cheering About Charlie Kirk's Death Matt Vespa
Trump Wants a RICO Case Against the Leftist Soros Network Katie Pavlich
I Have a Solution to Crime Kurt Schlichter
Should the Ghouls Publicly Celebrating Charlie Kirk's Assassination Lose Their Jobs? Guy Benson

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Watch Randi Weingarten Get Obliterated for Peddling Total Nonsense About Charlie Kirk's Assassination Matt Vespa
Advertisement