Tipsheet

White House Honors Charlie Kirk with Tribute Video Highlighting Faith and Patriotism

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | September 13, 2025 12:30 PM
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

The White House on Friday evening released a tribute video honoring Charlie Kirk, the 31-year-old founder of Turning Point USA, who was assassinated earlier this week during the launch of his "American Comeback" tour.

The short video, posted on the official White House X account, features footage of Kirk quoting Scripture, addressing students, and speaking boldly about liberty, purpose, and faith. The caption read:

“In loving memory of Charlie Kirk, a fearless patriot & man of unwavering faith who dedicated his life to America," the video said. 

One of the featured quotes from Kirk was direct and telling:

“It’s bigger than you… it’s bigger than me. You are here to make somebody else’s life better — the pursuit of liberty and freedom.”

First Lady Melania Trump also spoke out, saying that Charlie’s children will grow up with stories instead of memories and silence where their father’s voice should be. She urged Americans to let Charlie’s life serve as a reminder that faith, family, and love of country must come first.

Kirk built Turning Point into one of the largest conservative grassroots organizations in the country, challenging progressive orthodoxy on college campuses and calling young Americans back to God, country, and the Constitution.

His assassination during a speaking event at Utah Valley University stunned the nation and has since drawn condemnation across party lines — though many remain silent about the motive and message behind the attack.

President Donald Trump called the killing of Charlie Kirk a heinous assassination and a dark moment for America, describing Kirk as a patriot who lived and died for free speech, the rule of law, faith, and love of country. He blamed what he referred to as “radical left” rhetoric for fueling the kind of political violence that, in his view, created the environment for the attack. Trump vowed to hold all responsible parties accountable—including not just the shooter, but anyone who may have supported, encouraged, or contributed to the act. As a mark of respect, he ordered U.S. flags to be flown at half-staff in Kirk’s honor. In his remarks, Trump also expressed deep grief over the loss and called for national healing, saying simply, “The country will heal.”

