Trump Demands NATO Cut Off Russia Oil, Threatens Major Sanctions and China Tariffs

President Donald Trump has issued a stern ultimatum: if NATO nations don’t stop buying Russian oil, the U.S. will impose sweeping sanctions—and he’s even ready to call for up to 100 percent tariffs on Chinese and Indian imports linked to those purchases. He argues that continuing to buy Russian energy undermines the entire effort to pressure Moscow into ending the war in Ukraine.

Advertisement

Trump is pressing allies to match his commitment. He says that once NATO collectively refuses Russian oil, and everyone agrees to act together, he’ll move forward with “major sanctions” that pack real economic consequences. The goal, he says, is to break the financial support enabling Russia’s aggression.

President Trump's post on Truth Social:

A LETTER SENT BY PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP TO ALL NATO NATIONS AND, THE WORLD: “I am ready to do major Sanctions on Russia when all NATO Nations have agreed, and started, to do the same thing, and when all NATO Nations STOP BUYING OIL FROM RUSSIA. As you know, NATO’S commitment to WIN has been far less than 100%, and the purchase of Russian Oil, by some, has been shocking! It greatly weakens your negotiating position, and bargaining power, over Russia. Anyway, I am ready to “go” when you are. Just say when? I believe that this, plus NATO, as a group, placing 50% to 100% TARIFFS ON CHINA, to be fully withdrawn after the WAR with Russia and Ukraine is ended, will also be of great help in ENDING this deadly, but RIDICULOUS, WAR. China has a strong control, and even grip, over Russia, and these powerful Tariffs will break that grip. This is not TRUMP’S WAR (it would never have started if I was President!), it is Biden’s and Zelenskyy’s WAR. I am only here to help stop it, and save thousands of Russian and Ukrainian lives (7,118 lives lost last week, alone. CRAZY!). If NATO does as I say, the WAR will end quickly, and all of those lives will be saved! If not, you are just wasting my time, and the time, energy, and money of the United States. Thank you for your attention to this matter! DONALD J. TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA.”

On the China and India front, Trump believes strong tariffs are the lever needed to choke off Russia’s support network. He claims that China, in particular, has a powerful influence over Russia’s economy, and imposing tariffs would force China to reconsider its role.

Trump frames this strategy as not just about punishing Russia but ending the war swiftly: “If you do what I’m asking, this war will be over soon—and lives will be saved.” He also paints resistance from allies as wasting U.S. time, money, and energy.

🚨 BREAKING: President Trump is putting his foot down on Putin — revealing he’s ready for “MAJOR SANCTIONS” on Russia, and running a full NATO BOYCOTT on Russian oil. Maximum pressure time.



PLUS, up to 100% CHINA tariffs. Wow.



Trump tells NATO: If you don’t do this, you’re… pic.twitter.com/Anuc7mko4N — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 13, 2025

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.