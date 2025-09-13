Erika Kirk's Powerful Address to the Nation
Tipsheet

Parents Gifted Charlie Kirk Assassin a 'Build-Your-Own Gun' Kit for Christmas

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | September 13, 2025 5:30 PM
Utah Governor's Office via AP

The parents of Tyler Robinson, the 22-year-old who admitted to assassinating Charlie Kirk, once encouraged their son’s intense interest in firearms by gifting him a “build your own gun” kit for Christmas. 

Robinson’s fascination with guns was well-documented by his family, who frequently posted photos of their visits to shooting ranges. Images show Robinson as a teenager proudly holding high-powered weapons, including an M2 Browning .50 caliber machine gun, a scoped rifle, and even a bazooka. His mother, Amber Robinson, and his younger siblings appeared to embrace this lifestyle, as evidenced by pictures showing smiling faces at the range, even holding military-grade firearms.

One Christmas in 2017, Robinson’s brother unboxed a “build it yourself” rifle kit given to the boys by their parents, while Tyler stood nearby, casually holding a new iPhone. That same year, Robinson appeared in a Halloween costume mocking President Donald Trump, complete with a toy hunting rifle strapped to his back.

On the night of the shooting, Robinson allegedly used a Mauser bolt-action rifle—a popular hunting firearm in America—to take a fatal shot from approximately 200 yards away, striking Kirk in the neck as he spoke to an audience at Utah Valley University.

According to law enforcement, Robinson confessed to the murder to his father, Matthew Robinson, a former police officer. The family pastor was then informed, who contacted a U.S. Marshal, leading to Tyler’s arrest late Thursday night. Both President Donald Trump and Utah Governor Spencer Cox have voiced support for the death penalty in this case.

Robinson now faces multiple charges, including aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury, and obstruction of justice, marking a grim chapter in the aftermath of a senseless and politically charged killing.

