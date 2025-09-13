Erika Kirk's Powerful Address to the Nation
Tipsheet

Democrat Rhetoric Under Fire After Charlie Kirk Assassination

Sarah Arnold
September 13, 2025
AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File

The inflammatory rhetoric from Democrat Rep. Derek Tran (CA) last month—calling on his party to "fight back, punch back... and kick them when they’re down because they deserve it"—has drawn intense scrutiny in light of the tragic assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. While political speech often includes combative metaphors, critics argue that such language can fuel a dangerous atmosphere of hostility and dehumanization. Tran’s remarks, delivered just weeks before the incident, are now being cited by some as emblematic of a broader trend of escalating political aggression. 

And it wasn’t long ago that Axios reported similar sentiment among Democrats. 

“This idea that we're going to save every norm and that we're not going to play [Republicans'] game ... I don't think that's resonating with voters anymore,” said one House Democrat. Another admitted that a “sense of fear and despair and anger” among voters has placed the party in “a different position where ... we can't keep following norms of decorum.” Taken together, these remarks paint a troubling picture of a political climate where norms are being abandoned in favor of aggressive rhetoric that critics say may have helped lay the groundwork for real-world violence.

NRCC spokesman Christian Martinez criticized Tran, calling him a “radical Democrat” whose rhetoric is dangerous and divisive. Martinez argued that Tran’s language is an example of irresponsible politics with real-world consequences, and said that families in Orange County deserve better than what he described as Tran’s un-American statements.

"Radical Democrats like Derek Tran are spewing dangerous rhetoric, and it’s a prime example of politics at their worst. This reckless language has serious consequences, and Americans can see exactly where it leads. Orange County families deserve better than Derek Tran’s divisive and un-American rhetoric," he said. 

Meanwhile, Democrat Dave Min (CA) reacted to the revelation that Charlie Kirk’s assassin identified with the MAGA movement by calling out prominent Republicans like Donald Trump and Elon Musk. Min suggested that those who previously blamed the "RADICAL LEFT" and demanded retribution should now turn their attention to the "toxic violence of the RADICAL RIGHT." 

