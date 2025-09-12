VIP
It’s Not 'The Fringes'
Watch CNN Censor a Key Detail About Charlie Kirk's Suspected Assassin
Here Is Everything We Know About Charlie Kirk's Assassin
Trump Says This City Will Be the National Guard's Next Destination
Florida Officials Send Brutal Message to Teachers Celebrating Charlie Kirk's Death
Former Democrat Lawmaker Uses Charlie Kirk's Death to Push Something He Wouldn't Have...
ABC News Claims President Trump Never Condemned Violence Against Democratic Lawmakers
GLAAD's Statement on Charlie Kirk Proves It's Not Just Fringe Leftists Justifying Politica...
Stephen King Apologizes, Deletes His Despicable Post About Charlie Kirk
Iryna Zarutska's Boyfriend Speaks Out, Slams Judge Who Released Her Killer
Campus Conservatives Demand Action As Peers Celebrate Political Assassination
Here's the Next City Trump Is Targeting in His Crime Crackdown
Tucker Carlson Donates $1 Million to Support Charlie Kirk’s Family As Fundraiser Surges...
Stacey Abrams, Shameless Liar
Tipsheet

Florida Sheriff Stands Guard at Charlie Kirk Vigil: 'No Coward Will Stop Us'

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | September 12, 2025 2:30 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

While some officials hide behind press releases, one Florida sheriff is leading from the front. Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno didn’t send a deputy, didn’t issue a vague statement—he showed up in person at a candlelight vigil honoring Charlie Kirk, just days after the conservative leader was gunned down on American soil.

Advertisement

Marceno made it clear that in his county, free speech still means something, and so does showing up for the people you serve.

“No coward, or someone that's evil, is gonna stop us from gathering and celebrating a life tragically lost,” Marceno said. 

The vigil, held in memory of Kirk’s life and work, drew locals who saw him not as a talking head but as a man who stood up for their values. Sheriff Marceno didn’t just acknowledge their pain; he promised protection.

“You're gonna be safe when you're in Lee County, Florida,” he said. “I'm gonna be there every step of the way with you.”

Marceno’s presence stood in stark contrast to the political silence that has followed Kirk’s assassination in other corners of the country. While many in media and politics have rushed to soften or ignore the motives behind the killing, Marceno addressed what Kirk represented: free speech, open dialogue, and the right to disagree without fear.

“When you listened to Charlie go out there, it wasn't arguing. It was a conversation,” he said. “And if you disagreed, then let's talk about it. That's what makes this the best country in the world.”

Recommended

FBI Confirms Suspect in Charlie Kirk Killing, Reveals Disturbing New Details Jeff Charles
Advertisement

“We are gonna move forward and be better than ever,” he said. “God bless you, and God bless America.”

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Tags:

CHARLIE KIRK

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

FBI Confirms Suspect in Charlie Kirk Killing, Reveals Disturbing New Details Jeff Charles
Here Are Some Heinous Members of the Professional Class Who Cheered Charlie Kirk's Death Matt Vespa
Florida Officials Send Brutal Message to Teachers Celebrating Charlie Kirk's Death Jeff Charles
Here Is Everything We Know About Charlie Kirk's Assassin Jeff Charles
Man Who Was Debating Kirk When Shot Fired Breaks His Silence Leah Barkoukis
Secret Service Agent: Charlie Kirk Got What He Deserved Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

FBI Confirms Suspect in Charlie Kirk Killing, Reveals Disturbing New Details Jeff Charles
Advertisement