Florida Sheriff Stands Guard at Charlie Kirk Vigil: 'No Coward Will Stop Us'

While some officials hide behind press releases, one Florida sheriff is leading from the front. Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno didn’t send a deputy, didn’t issue a vague statement—he showed up in person at a candlelight vigil honoring Charlie Kirk, just days after the conservative leader was gunned down on American soil.

Advertisement

Marceno made it clear that in his county, free speech still means something, and so does showing up for the people you serve.

“No coward, or someone that's evil, is gonna stop us from gathering and celebrating a life tragically lost,” Marceno said.

The vigil, held in memory of Kirk’s life and work, drew locals who saw him not as a talking head but as a man who stood up for their values. Sheriff Marceno didn’t just acknowledge their pain; he promised protection.

“You're gonna be safe when you're in Lee County, Florida,” he said. “I'm gonna be there every step of the way with you.”

Marceno’s presence stood in stark contrast to the political silence that has followed Kirk’s assassination in other corners of the country. While many in media and politics have rushed to soften or ignore the motives behind the killing, Marceno addressed what Kirk represented: free speech, open dialogue, and the right to disagree without fear.

“When you listened to Charlie go out there, it wasn't arguing. It was a conversation,” he said. “And if you disagreed, then let's talk about it. That's what makes this the best country in the world.”

🚨 BREAKING: This Florida sheriff is gaining national attention for PERSONALLY going to a Charlie Kirk candlelight vigil in southwest Florida to protect his residents who are mourning the loss of Charlie.



Carmine Marceno: "NO COWARD, or someone that's evil, is gonna STOP US from… pic.twitter.com/50n8uzZrFc — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 12, 2025

“We are gonna move forward and be better than ever,” he said. “God bless you, and God bless America.”

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!