Trump’s Energy Agenda Pays Off: Labor Day Gas Prices Hit 5-Year Low

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | August 31, 2025 6:00 PM
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

This Labor Day, Americans are seeing real economic relief where it counts—at the gas pump. With the national average projected at $3.15 per gallon, people will enjoy the lowest holiday weekend fuel prices since 2020, or since the start of the presidency of former President Joe Biden. Thanks to President Donald Trump, who reversed course on failed green policies and put American energy back in the driver’s seat, Americans will finally feel relief at the pump. 

“Thanks to President Trump fully unleashing American energy dominance, gas prices this summer are at five-year lows and families are saving significant money at the pump,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said. 

After inheriting soaring gas prices and crushing regulations from the Biden administration, Trump made good on his campaign promise to restore energy independence. By dismantling Biden’s so-called “green new scam,” Trump reopened pipelines, cut red tape, and unleashed domestic production—policies that are now showing up in Americans’ wallets.

In contrast to the $3.77 per gallon Americans were paying under Biden in 2023, this summer’s prices have dropped steadily under Trump’s leadership. Even in 2024, prices were higher at $3.29. The difference now? A pro-energy White House.

Energy Secretary Chris Wright credits Trump’s “commonsense” approach to energy for the turnaround. 

“President Trump campaigned on lowering costs, and this Labor Day weekend, the American people will see the results firsthand,” Wright said. “More American energy means lower costs, more jobs, and more prosperity.”

Analysts agree. Patrick De Haan from GasBuddy said prices may dip below $3 per gallon in the coming weeks as demand drops after the summer. 

“We’ve seen a remarkably affordable summer to hit the road with incomes up and gas prices down,” De Haan noted.

While external factors, such as hurricane season or global instability, may affect future prices, the trajectory remains clear: America’s return to energy sanity is delivering relief for working families.

As Trump continues to prioritize domestic energy over global climate fantasies, everyday Americans are finally catching a break from years of pain at the pump

