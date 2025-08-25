Trump Marks Four Years Since the Abbey Gate Bombing
Trump Signs Executive Order: One Year Jail for Flag Burning, Visa Bans for Foreign Offenders

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | August 25, 2025 7:30 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

In a move to restore national respect, President Donald Trump signed an executive order mandating a one-year jail sentence for anyone convicted of burning the American flag. “If you burn the flag, you get one year in jail—no early exits. No, nothing,” Trump declared, standing beneath a sea of stars and stripes. “And you will see flag-burning stop immediately.” For millions of Americans who’ve watched with disgust as radicals defile the symbol of their country with impunity, this is more than policy—it’s long-overdue justice.

On Monday, President Trump signed a slew of executive orders, including one that would mandate one full year in jail for protesters who burn American flags. He emphasized that the American flag is a sacred symbol of the nation, and desecrating it is a deeply offensive act that expresses contempt for the country. President Trump said that it's often used by hostile groups, including foreign nationals, to intimidate and incite fear among Americans.

“The people in this country don’t want to see our American flag burned and spit on ... They’re bad people that are trying to destroy our nation...” the president said. 

The order instructs Attorney General Pam Bondi and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem to deny or revoke visas and immigration benefits for non-citizens who desecrate the American flag, when legally permitted to do so. 

Trump Fires Federal Reserve Governor Matt Vespa
"The American flag is the most sacred and cherished symbol of the United States of America, and desecrating it is uniquely and inherently offensive and provocative. It is a statement of contempt and hostility toward our Nation, and an act used by groups of foreign nationals calculated to intimidate and threaten violence against Americans,” a fact sheet on the order reads. 

