Trump Signs Executive Order: One Year Jail for Flag Burning, Visa Bans for Foreign Offenders

In a move to restore national respect, President Donald Trump signed an executive order mandating a one-year jail sentence for anyone convicted of burning the American flag. “If you burn the flag, you get one year in jail—no early exits. No, nothing,” Trump declared, standing beneath a sea of stars and stripes. “And you will see flag-burning stop immediately.” For millions of Americans who’ve watched with disgust as radicals defile the symbol of their country with impunity, this is more than policy—it’s long-overdue justice.

Advertisement

On Monday, President Trump signed a slew of executive orders, including one that would mandate one full year in jail for protesters who burn American flags. He emphasized that the American flag is a sacred symbol of the nation, and desecrating it is a deeply offensive act that expresses contempt for the country. President Trump said that it's often used by hostile groups, including foreign nationals, to intimidate and incite fear among Americans.

“The people in this country don’t want to see our American flag burned and spit on ... They’re bad people that are trying to destroy our nation...” the president said.

🚨BREAKING — @POTUS Signs an Executive Order to PROSECUTE Flag Desecration.



"If you burn the flag, you get 1 year in jail. No early exits. No nothing. You get 1 year in jail...And you will see flag-burning stop immediately"



RESPECT OUR FLAG! RESPECT OUR COUNTRY!🇺🇸💪 pic.twitter.com/oLMMwtEjWY — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 25, 2025

The order instructs Attorney General Pam Bondi and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem to deny or revoke visas and immigration benefits for non-citizens who desecrate the American flag, when legally permitted to do so.

"The American flag is the most sacred and cherished symbol of the United States of America, and desecrating it is uniquely and inherently offensive and provocative. It is a statement of contempt and hostility toward our Nation, and an act used by groups of foreign nationals calculated to intimidate and threaten violence against Americans,” a fact sheet on the order reads.

Editor's Note: The days of lawlessness in Washington, D.C. are over. Thanks to President Trump, our nation's capital will be SAFE once again.

Help us continue to report on President Trump’s efforts to restore law and order to our great nation. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.