JD Vance Rejects Political Motive in Bolton Probe, Says Trump DOJ Will Let Law Drive Justice

In a political climate where the left has turned the Department of Justice into a weapon against its opponents, Vice President J.D. Vance is making it clear that under the Trump administration, justice won’t be used for political revenge. Instead, he said, it will be grounded in the law. Responding to NBC’s Kristen Welker, who echoed a typical left-wing narrative suggesting former Trump advisor John Bolton is being targeted for his criticism of President Donald Trump, Vance dismantled the claim with a firm response.

"We’re going to be careful about that. We’re going to be deliberate about that because we don’t think we should throw people even if they disagree with us politically… in prison. You should let the law drive these determinations," Vance said.

Kristen Welker: “Ambassador Bolton is a frequent critic of President Trump. He’s also on Kash Patel’s enemies list… Is Ambassador Bolton being targeted because he is a critic of President Trump?”



Vice President Vance: “No, not at all. In fact, if we were trying to do that, we… pic.twitter.com/WMjbVFuCGe — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) August 22, 2025

During the interview, Vance emphasized a return to legal integrity where consequences are determined by the law, not by partisan vendettas. He continually denied that Bolton is being targeted for political reasons, saying that, unlike the Biden DOJ, the Trump administration would not pursue prosecutions arbitrarily. The vice president emphasized that any legal action would be based on evidence of wrongdoing, not political disagreement, and that decisions should be guided strictly by the law.

On Friday, the FBI executed court-authorized searches at Bolton’s Maryland home in Bethesda and his Washington, D.C. office as part of an investigation into the possible mishandling or retention of classified materials. Bolton was not present at his residence during the raid, which began around 7 a.m., and agents removed boxes of materials from both locations. During the operation, Bolton was seen at his D.C. office, where he briefly interacted with FBI agents before heading upstairs. Government officials, including FBI Director Kash Patel and Attorney General Pam Bondi, publicly defended the raid as lawful and necessary. Bolton has not been detained or charged, and no specific allegations or evidence have been made public.





