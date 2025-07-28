Dem Governor Opposes Trump's Historic EU Deal

In a baffling move that prioritizes politics over prosperity, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) publicly opposed a major energy trade agreement between the United States and the European Union during a recent interview on MSNBC, following the National Governors Association (NGA) Summer Meeting.

The deal would require the EU to purchase $750 billion in American energy products—a massive economic opportunity for domestic producers, particularly those in Colorado. The state ranks fourth in the nation for oil production and is among the top ten for total energy output. Weld County, in particular, is the powerhouse of Colorado’s energy economy, producing 82 percent of the state’s crude oil and 56 percent of its natural gas.

Despite the clear benefits for his state’s workers and economy, Governor Polis chose to oppose the agreement. His stance signals a continued trend of prioritizing partisan politics over Colorado’s economic interests. Industry observers say the deal would generate billions in new demand for American energy producers, thereby bolstering job growth and economic development in states like Colorado.

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has already acknowledged the geopolitical upside of the deal, stating that replacing Russian gas with American energy will help Europe reduce its dependence on Moscow—an outcome aligned with U.S. strategic interests.

But Governor Polis’s opposition reflects a broader pattern among Democrats who are unwilling to support initiatives that might be associated with conservative policy wins or President Donald Trump.

“Colorado’s economy runs on energy production, but Governor Polis is a hater about anything involving Trump, even if it’s something that helps our state’s energy production and working Colorado families,” said one Colorado political strategist. “This is why Democrats are losing ground in deep blue states like Colorado.”

This agreement not only boosts American energy dominance but also strengthens alliances abroad and supports blue-collar communities at home. Yet Polis’s refusal to back it highlights the widening disconnect between Democrat leadership and the needs of energy-producing states.

Moves like this will continue to erode Democrat credibility in regions that depend on responsible energy policy—and where voters are paying attention.

