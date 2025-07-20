Trump Drops Explosive 'No One Is Above the Law' Video — Ends with Obama Behind Bars

President Donald Trump dropped a hard-hitting video on social media that’s sending shockwaves through the Left. The clip compiles a brutal montage of prominent Democrats, all proudly declaring, “No one is above the law” — only to end with a dramatic scene of former President Barack Obama being handcuffed and thrown behind bars. The video comes after Director of Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard released a statement alleging a "treasonous conspiracy" by the Obama administration to undermine President Trump's 2016 election victory. According to Gabbard, declassified documents reveal that senior officials, including Obama, orchestrated a campaign to manufacture and politicize intelligence, falsely linking Trump to Russian interference. She claims this narrative laid the groundwork for subsequent investigations and impeachments, constituting what she describes as a "years-long coup" against a duly elected president.

The video, set to the unmistakable tune of "YMCA," spotlights Nancy Pelosi, Elizabeth Warren, former President Joe Biden, and New York Attorney General Letitia James—all boldly proclaiming, “No one is above the law”—even as each has a record of bending or breaking the rules themselves. The clip ends with a striking scene: Obama being handcuffed and led away by agents right before President Trump at the White House, only to be shown locked up in a prison cell.

JUST IN — President Trump posts a TT video that features a brutal compilation of Democrats stating, “No one is above the law,” and ends with President Barack Obama being arrested and thrown in prison. pic.twitter.com/B4Ij3xp6hG — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) July 20, 2025

Gabbard announced that she has submitted the explosive documents to the Department of Justice, calling for the prosecution of everyone involved. She emphasized that the very integrity of our democracy is at stake, and that holding these actors accountable is crucial to rebuilding public trust.