Trump's Approval Ratings During the Epstein Files Case Can Be Summed Up With...
How Stupid Can Democrats Get? (That’s a Question, Not a Challenge)
The Left Distrusts the People
Gabbard Drops Bombshell, Claims Obama-Era Coup Targeted Trump
$1,300 Target Theft by Indian Visitor Sparks Visa Revocation Warning
Capitol Hill Intern Killed Near White House: Family Demands Action As DC Crime...
VIP
The Real Reason In-N-Out’s Heiress Is Leaving California
Klobuchar’s Deflection Fails: Trump Exposes Dems’ Silence on Epstein Files While She Spins...
Tim Burchett Sounds Alarm: Biden Admin May Have Tampered With Epstein Files
Democrat State Senator Guilty of Burglary, DFL Faces Fallout Over One-Seat Majority
Trump Admin Ends Biden’s SAVE Scheme, Blocks 460K Borrowers From Costly Giveaway
Illegal Alien Charged for Staging a Kidnapping and Attempting to Frame ICE
Watch Out: Texas Democrat Pushes Views That Clearly Contradict Clear Biblical Teachings
Lincoln Warned Us About Lawlessness. We Should Listen.
Tipsheet

Trump Drops Explosive 'No One Is Above the Law' Video — Ends with Obama Behind Bars

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | July 20, 2025 8:00 PM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

President Donald Trump dropped a hard-hitting video on social media that’s sending shockwaves through the Left. The clip compiles a brutal montage of prominent Democrats, all proudly declaring, “No one is above the law” — only to end with a dramatic scene of former President Barack Obama being handcuffed and thrown behind bars. The video comes after Director of Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard released a statement alleging a "treasonous conspiracy" by the Obama administration to undermine President Trump's 2016 election victory. According to Gabbard, declassified documents reveal that senior officials, including Obama, orchestrated a campaign to manufacture and politicize intelligence, falsely linking Trump to Russian interference. She claims this narrative laid the groundwork for subsequent investigations and impeachments, constituting what she describes as a "years-long coup" against a duly elected president.

Advertisement

The video, set to the unmistakable tune of "YMCA," spotlights Nancy Pelosi, Elizabeth Warren, former President Joe Biden, and New York Attorney General Letitia James—all boldly proclaiming, “No one is above the law”—even as each has a record of bending or breaking the rules themselves. The clip ends with a striking scene: Obama being handcuffed and led away by agents right before President Trump at the White House, only to be shown locked up in a prison cell.

Gabbard announced that she has submitted the explosive documents to the Department of Justice, calling for the prosecution of everyone involved. She emphasized that the very integrity of our democracy is at stake, and that holding these actors accountable is crucial to rebuilding public trust.

Recommended

Tim Burchett Sounds Alarm: Biden Admin May Have Tampered With Epstein Files Sarah Arnold
Advertisement

Tags:

BARACK OBAMA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Tim Burchett Sounds Alarm: Biden Admin May Have Tampered With Epstein Files Sarah Arnold
$1,300 Target Theft by Indian Visitor Sparks Visa Revocation Warning Sarah Arnold
How Stupid Can Democrats Get? (That’s a Question, Not a Challenge) Derek Hunter
Capitol Hill Intern Killed Near White House: Family Demands Action As DC Crime Spirals Out of Control Sarah Arnold
Gabbard Drops Bombshell, Claims Obama-Era Coup Targeted Trump Sarah Arnold
$2.5B Fed Cover-Up? Jerome Powell Accused of Lying As White House Demands Site Visit Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Tim Burchett Sounds Alarm: Biden Admin May Have Tampered With Epstein Files Sarah Arnold
Advertisement