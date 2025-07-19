BRUTAL: Watch Scott Bessent Obliterate Janet Yellen After She Said This About the...
Tipsheet

Astronomer CEO Andy Byron Resigns After Kiss Cam Fallout at Coldplay Concert

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | July 19, 2025 9:00 PM
Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File

Astronomer CEO Andy Byron resigned on Saturday after being caught on the Jumbotron at a Coldplay concert getting close to the company’s Chief People Officer, Kristin Cabot, despite being married with children. In the wake of the incident, Co-founder and Chief Product Officer Pete DeJoy has been appointed interim CEO as the board begins its search for a permanent replacement.

The company said in a statement that "Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding. Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability, and recently, that standard was not met."

In an earlier LinkedIn post, the company stated that Byron “has not put out any statement” and “reports saying otherwise are all incorrect.” 

Earlier this week, Byron and Cabot appeared on the "kiss cam" at a Coldplay concert at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, before quickly ducking out of sight. The moment sparked swift attention online and within the company. In response, Astronomer acknowledged the sudden spike in public awareness, stating that while headlines may have shifted, their core mission—solving data and AI challenges—remains unchanged. The board promptly launched a formal investigation following the incident.

