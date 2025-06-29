Trump Unveils 'Temporary Pass' Plan for Tax-Paying Immigrant Workers, Gives Power to America's Farmers

President Donald Trump is reportedly working on a "temporary pass" program that would allow tax-paying illegal immigrant workers, particularly those employed on farms and in the hospitality industry, to remain in the U.S. legally for work purposes, even if they originally entered the country unlawfully. Under the proposal, the decision would rest with American employers, such as farmers and hotel owners, who could vouch for these workers as long as they are paying taxes and contributing to the economy.

In a recent sit-down with Fox News host Maria Bartiromo, President Trump shared his vision for a new "temporary pass" program that would allow certain illegal immigrants—specifically those who are law-abiding and paying taxes—to remain in the U.S. The focus, Trump emphasized, is on supporting American farmers. While full details of the plan are still forthcoming, Trump made it clear that he wants farmers to have the final say over which workers stay, reinforcing his commitment to agriculture and putting control in the hands of those who fuel the nation’s food supply.

“I cherish our farmers. We are going to do something for farmers,” Trump said. “I’m the strongest immigration guy and the strongest farmer guy, and we are working on a temporary pass where they pay taxes and the farmers are in control.”

Big news on the border from my interview @realDonaldTrump is working on a "temporary pass" for workers on farms and in hotels where they pay taxes but it's up to the farmer for a temporary pass even if they came into the country "incorrectly" — Maria Bartiromo (@MariaBartiromo) June 29, 2025

This follows President Trump’s Big, Beautiful Bill clearing a major Senate hurdle on Saturday. The bill allocates $46.5 billion for constructing and enhancing physical barriers along the U.S.-Mexico border, including 701 miles of primary wall, 900 miles of river barriers, and 141 miles of vehicle and pedestrian barriers. It also provides $12 billion to hire 10,000 new Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers and 5,000 Border Patrol agents. Additionally, $1.25 billion is allocated to reduce the immigration court backlog and expedite case processing.