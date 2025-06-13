VIP
Consequences of Sanctuary Cities Come Home to Roost
Tipsheet

Tim Walz Stuns Critics by Calling China the World’s 'Moral Authority' Amid Rising Tensions Over Iran

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | June 13, 2025 5:30 PM
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Former Democratic vice presidential nominee and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz shocked many by suggesting that China could serve as the world’s "moral authority" in the wake of Israel’s targeted strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities and military leadership. His comments come at a time when the U.S. and its allies are confronting clear threats from Iran’s nuclear ambitions, making Walz’s praise of an authoritarian regime both baffling and concerning. 

At a Center for American Progress event titled "What’s Next: Conversations on the Path Forward," Walz addressed a question from CEO Neera Tanden regarding the escalating tensions caused by the recent strikes. Walz remarked that, from Iran’s perspective, retaliation is inevitable, adding that the conflict in the Middle East has reignited and is spreading more widely than before. He questioned who has the moral authority and ability to negotiate peace in the Middle East, suggesting that the U.S. is not viewed as a neutral party and may never have been. 

He stated that the U.S. previously attempted to mediate during the Iran Nuclear Deal talks. However, Walz said that Americans need to accept the possibility that China may now be the only neutral party with the moral standing to lead negotiations in the Middle East effectively. 

Walz has maintained a long and complex connection with China, involving both personal experiences and political involvement. However, his deep ties to China have drawn criticism from Republican figures like Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) and former National Intelligence Director Richard Grenell. They have raised doubts about the nature of his relationship, implying there could be inappropriate influence. As a result, the House Oversight Committee launched an investigation after whistleblowers claimed that officials within the Department of Homeland Security expressed worries about Walz’s links to Chinese Communist Party-related groups.

Tags: CHINA IRAN

