Trump Redirects Illegal Immigrant Housing Funds to Launch National Center for Homeless Veterans

President Donald Trump announced on Friday revealed plans on Friday to create the National Center for Warrior Independence at the West Los Angeles VA Campus. This new initiative is aimed at offering critical support and housing for homeless veterans. Trump also directed that money originally set aside for services and housing for illegal immigrants be reallocated to help America's veterans instead. The White House said its goal is to house up to 6,000 homeless veterans at the center by 2028.

“During my first term, I signed legislation to increase accountability and expand benefits and choices for veterans in accessing care, and my second term will build on those efforts,” Trump said in a statement. “The VA campus in West Los Angeles will become the National Center for Warrior Independence with facilities and resources to help our veterans earn back their self-sufficiency.”

Los Angeles is home to around 3,000 homeless veterans, representing roughly 10 percent of the nation’s entire homeless veteran population — the highest number of any city in the United States.

Trump’s order insists that veterans are essential to America’s safety and freedom, yet many face homelessness and lasting injuries. The president’s order criticizes past government failures in supporting veterans, particularly under the previous administration, accusing it of neglect and mismanagement. The order also notes that West Los Angeles VA Medical Center was originally donated to house disabled veterans, once serving thousands with extensive facilities. However, over the years, the federal government has let it fall into disrepair, reflecting a broader failure to properly care for veterans.

“The new National Center for Warrior Independence will help them and other veterans like them rebuild their lives," the White House said in a statement. “The Center will promote self-sufficiency through housing, substance abuse treatment, and support for productive work for the veterans housed there.”

The order will direct HUD to use housing vouchers for homeless veterans and tasks the VA with restoring accountability, including disciplining those involved in misconduct and reviewing Biden-era decisions to rehire and compensate previously dismissed employees. It will also guarantee veterans more access to care, benefits, and services — including shorter wait times for VA appointments by offering expanded hours, weekend availability, and more virtual healthcare options.