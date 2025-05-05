VIP
Tipsheet

WNBA Player Bows to Woke Agenda, Cries 'White Privilege' Despite Being No. 1 Draft Pick

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | May 05, 2025 10:00 PM
AP Photo/Julio Cortez

In yet another display of woke virtue signaling, WNBA player Paige Bueckers recently apologized for something she neither possesses nor benefits from—so-called "white privilege." In a baffling interview with Time Magazine, Bueckers credited this “privilege” as a key factor in her success, while claiming that Black athletes still don’t receive enough media attention. Never mind her own hard work or talent, this is another example of a prominent figure bowing to the progressive narrative, diminishing personal achievement in favor of identity politics. 

During the interview, Bueckers apologized for being white and complained that Black female athletes don’t get enough media attention, calling it an “issue every single day.” 

“There’s white privilege every single day that I see," she said. "I feel like I’ve worked extremely hard, blessed by God. But I do think there’s more opportunities for me. I feel like even just marketability, people tend to favor white people, white males, white women. I think it should be equal opportunity. I feel like there is privilege to what I have, and to what all white people have. I recognize that, I want to counteract that with the way I go about my business… there’s not ever equal coverage."  

Last month, the Dallas Wings selected Bueckers, a standout star from the UConn Huskies, No. 1 overall in the WNBA Draft.

This wasn’t the first time she cried about her “white privilege.” In 2021, during the ESPY awards, Bueckers claimed that Black women across all sports weren't getting covered enough by the media. Instead of using her speech to attribute her success to her talents, Bueckers pushed the progressive narrative that she only gets attention because of her skin color. 

