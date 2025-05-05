CNN Slammed for Sympathizing With Gang Member in Bizarre Interview Questioning Trump’s 'Terrorist' Label

In yet another display of the left-wing media’s tone-deafness, CNN sparked outrage after giving air time to a known cartel gangster—and then asking him how he feels about President Donald Trump calling cartels what they are: terrorists. Rather than focusing on the brutal violence, trafficking, and devastation these dangerous cartel organizations bring to American communities, CNN chose to humanize a criminal and sympathize with him.

During a weekend segment filmed at what CNN described as a secret hideout in Mexico, reporter Isobel Yeung asked a masked Sinaloa Cartel member how he felt about President Trump labeling the cartel as a terrorist organization.

“According to the Trump Administration, you are a terrorist … What do you make of that?” Yeung asked.

However, her question beautifully backfired after the gang member said he respects President Trump.

“Well, the situation is ugly, but we have to eat,” he said, wearing a face covering, sunglasses, and latex gloves to shield his identity. “My respect. According to him, he’s looking out for his people. But the problem is that the consumers are in the United States. If there weren’t any consumers, we would stop.”

Yeung then asked the cartel member if he had any regrets about the violence associated with the Sinaloa cartel. He responded by saying that he does.

The CNN segment sparked a wave of backlash, with viewers widely criticizing the interview and expressing their outrage over the platforming of a cartel member.

