FBI Arrests Former Anti-Trump Agent for Disclosing Confidential Info In New Book

A former FBI agent who played a key role in opposing President Donald Trump's first term has now been charged with disclosing confidential information. FBI agents arrested Jonathan Buma, a 15-year veteran of the agency, at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City.

FBI agents arrested Jonathan Buma, a 15-year veteran of the agency, at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City. Buma stands accused of printing approximately 130 classified FBI documents and messages, which he then allegedly shared with associates to aid in the writing of a book about his time at the bureau.

According to the court filing, Buma was an FBI and Supervisory Special Agent specializing in counterintelligence and counterproliferation issues. A book draft he wrote contained sensitive information he obtained through his position at the agency related to the FBI’s investigations into a foreign country’s weapons of mass destruction (‘WMD’) program. His actions violated 18 U.S. Code Section 1905.

He also allegedly printed screenshots of communications between him and a confidential human source (CHS) on an encrypted app. In November 2023, law enforcement searched Buma’s home and found that he had FBI information.

Buma, a vocal critic of Trump, expressed his opposition in a September 2023 interview with Insider,” revealing that his FBI superiors dismissed his concerns when he warned them that Rudy Giuliani, the former New York City Mayor and Trump's attorney at the time, might have been compromised in a Russian counter-influence operation.