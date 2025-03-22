NY Post Columnist Reveals the Impeachment Trap a Radical Judge Set for Trump
This Showdown Between a Trump-Deranged Woman and a MAGA Supporter Was Absolute Cinema
Wait, Did the Opening Paragraphs of This NYT Piece Say the Quiet Part...
This Detail About a Top Dem Influencer Raised Some Eyebrows for a Second
How the Trump Administration Plans to Outmaneuver District Judge on Deportation Flight Cas...
VIP
Politico: The Midterm Elections Ain't Looking Good for Democrats
Bukele's Assessment of What Activist Judges Are Doing to Trump's Agenda Goes Viral—for...
Here We Go Again: A Transgender Athlete Dominated a Women's Track Competition
A Seed Oil Ban Would Raise Grocery Prices, Not Make America Healthy Again
President Trump Guides US Steel Deal
Governor Youngkin Can Preserve Financial Access for Vulnerable Virginians
Trump Delivers on Promise to Return Education to States. Next Up: Parents
The Left’s Embrace of Violence and the Right’s Commitment to Inalienable Rights
Trumps Gives Iran's Mullahs a Nuclear Ultimatum
Tipsheet

FBI Arrests Former Anti-Trump Agent for Disclosing Confidential Info In New Book

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | March 22, 2025 10:30 AM
AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

A former FBI agent who played a key role in opposing President Donald Trump’s first term has now been charged with disclosing confidential information, raising serious concerns about the integrity of law enforcement agencies and their political neutrality. This troubling development underscores the pattern of misconduct within the FBI under previous administrations, where partisan bias has influenced critical decisions.

Advertisement

FBI agents arrested Jonathan Buma, a 15-year veteran of the agency, at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City. Buma stands accused of printing approximately 130 classified FBI documents and messages, which he then allegedly shared with associates to aid in the writing of a book about his time at the bureau.

According to the court filing, Buma was an FBI and Supervisory Special Agent specializing in counterintelligence and counterproliferation issues. A book draft he wrote contained sensitive information he obtained through his position at the agency related to the FBI’s investigations into a foreign country’s weapons of mass destruction (‘WMD’) program. His actions violated 18 U.S. Code Section 1905. 

He also allegedly printed screenshots of communications between him and a confidential human source (CHS) on an encrypted app. In November 2023, law enforcement searched Buma’s home and found that he had FBI information. 

Recommended

NY Post Columnist Reveals the Impeachment Trap a Radical Judge Set for Trump Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Buma, a vocal critic of Trump, expressed his opposition in a September 2023 interview with Insider,” revealing that his FBI superiors dismissed his concerns when he warned them that Rudy Giuliani, the former New York City Mayor and Trump's attorney at the time, might have been compromised in a Russian counter-influence operation.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

NY Post Columnist Reveals the Impeachment Trap a Radical Judge Set for Trump Matt Vespa
This Showdown Between a Trump-Deranged Woman and a MAGA Supporter Was Absolute Cinema Matt Vespa
Wait, Did the Opening Paragraphs of This NYT Piece Say the Quiet Part Out Loud About the Dems? Matt Vespa
Bukele's Assessment of What Activist Judges Are Doing to Trump's Agenda Goes Viral—for Good Reason Leah Barkoukis
Libs Are Going to Freak Out Over Who Bill Maher Will Meet With Next Matt Vespa
This Detail About a Top Dem Influencer Raised Some Eyebrows for a Second Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
NY Post Columnist Reveals the Impeachment Trap a Radical Judge Set for Trump Matt Vespa
Advertisement