Jim Acosta Quits CNN, Walks Away from Falling Network Amid Growing Criticism

Jim Acosta is stepping away from his 20-year career at CNN after being pulled from the network’s programming schedule earlier this year. Known for his often fiery exchanges with President Donald Trump and outspoken left-wing reporting style, Acosta urged viewers not to “give into the lies" on his way out the door. While CNN has not provided specific reasons for the departure, Acosta’s exit comes amid declining viewership numbers that have sparked countless shifts within the network. The veteran journalist’s departure raises questions about the future of cable news’ combative political coverage and what’s next for Acosta’s career.

“You may have seen some reports about me and this show, and after giving all of this some careful consideration and weighing an alternative timeslot CNN offered me, I have decided to move on," Acosta told viewers.

“I am grateful to CNN for the nearly 18 years I spent here doing the news. People often ask me if the highlight of my career at CNN was at the White White House covering Donald Trump. Actually, no. That moment came here,” he said, holding up a photo of him covering former President Barack Obama’s 2016 trip to Cuba and interviewing dictator Raul Castro. “As the son of a Cuban refugee, I took home this lesson. It is never a good time to bow down to a tyrant.”

Acosta is known for being a staunch anti-Trumper, frequently clashing with the president at White House press briefings and challenging Trump’s statements and policies. The most memorable moments from their interactions were marked by fiery exchanges, with Acosta questioning Trump’s approach to immigration, Russia, and the press’s role in holding the government accountable.

One of the most notable moments was in 2018 when Acosta's press pass was revoked after a heated confrontation in which he refused to give up the microphone during a press conference. Trump called Acosta “rude” and “disrespectful,” the White House argued that Acosta’s actions were unprofessional. In response, CNN filed a lawsuit claiming the revocation violated Acosta’s First and Fifth Amendment rights. Ultimately, the case was quickly resolved, and Acosta’s press pass was reinstated, but the episode solidified his reputation as a prominent critic of the Trump administration.

Last week, the network announced that Acosta’s 10 a.m. ET time slot would be replaced with "The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer and Pamela Brown.” Instead, CNN offered him the graveyard shift— a two-hour time slot beginning at midnight.

Acosta said he would share details about what his fuure in journalism looks like, but "until then, I want to thank all of you for tuning in. It has been an honor to be welcomed into your home for all of these years."