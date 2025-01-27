Pete Hegseth Hints at 'Iron Dome for America' to Defend Against Growing Threats

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth wasted no time before getting to work under the Trump administration. On Monday, Hegseth raised a bold and provocative idea—suggesting that it may be time for the United States to get its own version of Israel’s famed "Iron Dome" to defend against a growing range of threats. In an interview, Hegseth hinted at the possibility of a high-tech, defensive shield to protect American citizens from everything from cyberattacks to missile threats. As the world becomes increasingly unpredictable, Hegseth’s call for stronger, more proactive defense systems echoes the frustrations of many who feel the U.S. is too vulnerable to external threats and internal instability.

Hegseth told reporters they could expect a flurry of executive orders from Trump regarding the U.S. military— one that could launch ballistic missiles out of the sky with an accuracy rate of about 90 percent, according to an October launch when Iran fired 200 ballistic missiles at Israel.

“Move forward, troops. Put in more barriers, and also ensure mass deportation—support mass deportations in support of the President’s agenda,” Hegseth told reporters. “That is something the Defense Department absolutely will continue to do. And today, there are more executive orders coming that we fully support—on removing DEI inside the Pentagon, reinstating troops who were pushed out because of COVID mandates, and implementing Iron Dome for America.”

“This is happening quickly. And as the Secretary of Defense, it’s an honor to salute smartly, as I did as a junior officer and now as the Secretary of Defense, to ensure these orders are complied with rapidly and quickly.” Hegseth added. “We will be no better friend to our allies and no stronger adversary to those who want to test us.”

Since its first deployment in 2011, the Israeli-made air defense system has been praised for its effectiveness in intercepting and neutralizing incoming missiles; most notably, it reduced the damage from attacks by Iran and terrorist groups such as Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis during the Middle East conflict. Over The “iron dome” has proven crucial in protecting Israeli civilians and infrastructure from a barrage of missile threats.

According to a document from the Republican campaign platform in 2024, an Iron Dome for the U.S. was part of the plan.

“Republicans will ensure our Military is the most modern, lethal, and powerful force in the world. We will invest in cutting-edge research and advanced technologies, including an Iron Dome Missile Defense Shield, support our troops with higher pay, and get woke leftwing Democrats fired as soon as possible,” the document read.

However, critics argue an Iron Dome is not feasible for the U.S., given its large size. The vast expanse of America presents challenges for deploying a system like Israel's, whereas Israel's compact size allows for concentrated defense over key areas. Experts are now questioning whether a similar approach could deliver comparable results in a country with vast distances and diverse landscapes like the U.S. In addition, the cost build a system that would cover the airspace of all 50 states would be astronomical. At $100 million per battery, the total cost would amount to around $2.47 trillion—roughly $2.5 trillion.